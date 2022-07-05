What to Do About Another American Tragedy on America's Birthday

A month-long operation has taken 1,500 violent fugitive off the streets of 10 of the nation's biggest cities, including right here in Los Angeles.Operation North Star targeted cities with high rates of murder and shootings, taking 1,501 violent fugitives, sex offenders, and gang members off the streets of Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Memphis, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. Across the nation, authorities say 230 of those arrested were wanted for homicide and 131 were wanted for sexual assault. The operation also seized 166 firearms, more than 33 kilograms of drugs, and $53,600 in cash.Here in Los Angeles, the LAPD worked with U.S. Marshals to arrest 192 fugitives, gang members, sex offenders, and violent criminals."These individuals pose a clear and present danger to the safety of Los Angeles, as well as the nine other cities that were chosen to be part of this North Star operation," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO