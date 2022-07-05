ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

What to Do About Another American Tragedy on America's Birthday

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith what happened just a few weeks ago in Uvalde Texas and Buffalo New York, going into the 4th of July weekend, law enforcement officials were certainly concerned. It’s become almost standard operating procedure after mass shootings and worries about so-called copycat attacks. But as much as police...

kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

America’s mass shootings are terrorism | Column

In a sense, the mass murder at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, was a symbol of how badly off-track our country has gotten. Amid the bunting and marching bands and families on lawn chairs, a disturbed idiot with a powerful rifle fired randomly at grandfathers, children and couples holding hands. Blood, bones, eyeballs and guts spilled onto the pavement alongside dropped thermoses and American flags. A 2-year-old was found, covered in blood, wandering alone. Both of his parents were dead. When his grandfather picked Aiden up at the hospital, the boy asked, “Are Mommy and Daddy coming soon?”
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
New York City, NY
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, TX
City
Buffalo, NY
HuffPost

Fox News Commentator Implies Exorcists Can Curb Mass Shootings

Former Secretary of Education Bill Bennett, during a Fox News appearance on Wednesday, suggested that expelling demons could be a way to cut back on mass shootings. Bennett, who served as education secretary under President Ronald Reagan, weighed in on the function of “red flag” laws ― like those in Illinois ― that are designed to keep guns out of the hands of people who are deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Americans#Violent Crime#Buffalo New York#Cnn
Salon

“Living in fear of mass shootings is not freedom”: Dems push for action after July 4 parade shooting

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Bernie Sanders said late Monday that Congress must take far more ambitious legislative action to combat the scourge of gun violence in the United States in the wake of the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Salon

An endless arms race: How to fight the NRA's absurd solution to mass shootings

As we celebrated Independence Day, there was no independence from the scourge of gun violence and the toll it is taking on the American psyche. The shooter who attacked a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing six people and wounding at least 38 others, used a "high-powered rifle," according to authorities. Survivors report a rain of bullets at the height of the attack.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS LA

Violent fugitives, guns taken off the streets in nationwide Operation North Star

A month-long operation has taken 1,500 violent fugitive off the streets of 10 of the nation's biggest cities, including right here in Los Angeles.Operation North Star targeted cities with high rates of murder and shootings, taking 1,501 violent fugitives, sex offenders, and gang members off the streets of Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Memphis, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. Across the nation, authorities say 230 of those arrested were wanted for homicide and 131 were wanted for sexual assault. The operation also seized 166 firearms, more than 33 kilograms of drugs, and $53,600 in cash.Here in Los Angeles, the LAPD worked with U.S. Marshals to arrest 192 fugitives, gang members, sex offenders, and violent criminals."These individuals pose a clear and present danger to the safety of Los Angeles, as well as the nine other cities that were chosen to be part of this North Star operation," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State Where The Most People Are Killed By Guns

Mass shootings have been on the front pages of newspapers and on TV coverage regularly for months. According to the Gun Violence Archive, over 9,000 people have died from gun violence so far this year. The gun control debate has gone back to Congress, but few people think new, weak laws will solve the problem. […]
TULSA, OK
The Independent

Highland Park banned assault weapons a decade ago. A fragile patchwork of gun laws didn’t stop a mass shooting

A suspected gunman climbed a fire escape, positioned himself on a roof above a Fourth of July parade and fired more than 70 rounds from a high-powered rifle.In April 2019, police in Highland Park, Illinois, interacted with Robert Crimo following a suicide attempt. Mental health professionals intervened.Later that year, a family member reported that he was threatening to “kill everyone” in their household, and police removed 16 knives, a dagger and a sword from the home. He was not arrested.Over the next two years, he purchased five firearms – including at least two AR-style rifles, pistols and a shotgun. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

America's gun culture is unique. My photographs can help explain why.

Today, America celebrates the Fourth of July, one of its seminal holidays. It is a day to meditate on patriotism and liberty and freedom — who has it, and how it can or should (or should not) be limited. What does freedom cost, and when is the price too high? Nowhere are these questions quite so acutely felt or divisively held then in the context of America’s gun culture.
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy