ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Little Falls man killed in ATV crash over holiday weekend

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34GafH_0gVkNLva00

A 55-year-old Little Falls man died in an ATV crash over the holiday weekend in north-central Minnesota.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office said the crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. Sunday on 203rd Street, about a mile north of Lastrup, in Granite Township.

Michael Waytashek was reportedly driving a Can-Am side-by-side ATV westbound on 203rd Street when he lost control, went into a ditch and rolled the vehicle. The sheriff's office said he was partially ejected during the crash.

Shortly after life-saving measures were attempted, Waytashek was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 1

Related
WJON

Benton County Man Hurt in Stearns County Crash

BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP -- A Benton County man was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning. Stearns County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 5 near Holdingford shortly after 6:30 a.m. The sheriff's office says 35-year-old Jeffrey Kaeter of Rice was heading...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Clear Lake Car Crash Injures Three

CLEAR LAKE TWP -- A single-car crash has sent three women to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to Highway 10 West and 70th Ave SE northwest of Clear Lake just before 9:00 Thursday morning. Officials say a Ford Focus was westbound on Highway 10 when the car left...
CLEAR LAKE, MN
krwc1360.com

Three St. Cloud Teens Injured in Sherburne County Crash

Three teenagers from the St. Cloud area were injured Thursday morning in a single vehicle traffic crash near Clear Lake in neighboring Sherburne County. The State Patrol reports that shortly before 9 AM Thursday, a Ford Focus was westbound on Highway 10 near 70th Avenue Southeast in Clear Lake Township when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Little Falls man dies in rollover ATV crash

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. -- A 55-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in Morrison County on Sunday, the sheriff's office announced.The MCSO says they received reports of an accident on 203rd Street, approximately one mile north of Lastrup, in Granite Township, around 8:43 p.m.Michael Waytashek of Little Falls was driving a Can-Am side-by-side ATV when he appeared to have lost control on the gravel road and went into the ditch, rolling the vehicle. Waytashek was partially ejected.Life-saving measures were immediately attempted on Waytashek, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.The crash is under investigation.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Little Falls, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Little Falls, MN
County
Morrison County, MN
Morrison County, MN
Accidents
Morrison County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Little Falls, MN
Accidents
WJON

Sheriff: Man Hospitalized After Stabbing, One Arrested

ZIMMERMAN -- A Cloquet-area man has been charged with second-degree assault, accused of stabbing a man during a fight early Monday at a home north of Zimmerman. The Sherburne County Sheriff says the victim is a 35-year-old Princeton man. He is hospitalized and expected to survive a stab wound to his stomach.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Traffic Alert: Crash On Highway 10 Near Becker

(KNSI) – Westbound lanes on Highway 10 near Becker are back open after a crash between a dump truck and a pickup on Friday afternoon. The accident happened just before 2 p.m. near 137th Street. AirCare was called to the scene. Officials released no information on any injuries. ___
BECKER, MN
knsiradio.com

Sherburne County Stabbing Suspect Arrested in St. Cloud

(KNSI) — A Cloquet man is charged with second-degree assault after he was arrested in St. Cloud for a stabbing on Monday. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Tyler Bober and the 35-year-old victim were at a get-together at a home on Elk Lake north of Zimmerman when the two began fighting. Investigators say Bober pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man in the stomach, and then fled the scene. He was arrested hours later.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
voiceofalexandria.com

Man dies in ATV crash in central Minnesota

(Pierz, MN)--Authorities say an ATV crash in Morrison County has left one person dead. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Waytashek,55, of Little Falls, was driving a Can-Am side-by-side ATV northeast of Pierz. Authorities say Waytashek appeared to have lost control on the gravel road and went into the ditch, rolling the side-by-side.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Man dies in grain bin accident near Freeport

(Oak Township, MN)--A man from Freeport is dead after a grain bin accident Tuesday afternoon in Stearns County. A family member found 34-year-old Thomas Holdvogt unresponsive in Oak Township. Holdvogt was removed from the grain bin by firefighters and lifesaving efforts were started. He was taken to a hospital in Melrose where he later died.
FREEPORT, MN
kmrskkok.com

Details emerge about Alexandria home explosion

Authorities are investigating a home explosion that injured a rural Alexandria man. On Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an explosion inside a residence near Alexandria. Authorities say the homeowner, a 62-year-old male, was the only occupant inside the home at the time, and reported he was injured by the explosion. He was treated at scene by first responders. He was then airlifted from the scene by Life Link III for treatment of his injuries. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is helping with the investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KARE 11

Man injured in home explosion in Douglas County

HOLMES CITY, Minn. — A man was airlifted to a medical facility after being injured in an explosion inside a Douglas County home Tuesday morning. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the homeowner, 62-year-old Scott Bany, was the only occupant inside the home at the time of the explosion, which authorities say occurred just before noon in Holmes City.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
gowatertown.net

Central Minnesota man dies in grain bin accident

FREEPORT, Minn.-— A 34-year-old Freeport, Minnesota man is dead after a grain bin accident Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in at 1:49 p.m. for a medical in Oak Township. The caller said the man, who police have identified as Thomas Holdvogt, was found unresponsive by a family member inside a grain bin.
FREEPORT, MN
fox9.com

Isanti boy hospitalized after being bit by Anoka County K-9 dog

(FOX 9) - An off-duty police dog attacked a kid in its neighborhood Friday night, leaving the boy badly injured. Shawn Martin says his 13-year-old son was playing basketball in his driveway in Isanti, when the Anoka County Sheriff’s K-9 rushed toward him and latched onto his hand. "The...
WJON

Stolen Gun in Waite Park; Vehicles Stolen in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police is reporting a stolen Glock 17 Gen 5 hand gun from Park Meadows Drive. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the gun was taken from an apartment. Mages says the serial number will be put in as stolen. She says it is always good to have record of any items that includes a serial number.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Anoka County police dog bites Isanti child

ISANTI, Minn. -- The Isanti Police Department is investigating after the Anoka County Sheriff's Office's K-9, Bubba, was involved in an off-duty bite incident last week. Isanti police say they responded to an animal complaint of a dog bite a 908 Isanti Parkway Northwest at 8:57 p.m. The 13-year-old victim...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
WJON

18-Year-Old Travels to Meet Girl He Thought was 17-Years-Old

BIG LAKE -- The Big Lake police department is reminding parents to stay informed on who their kids are talking to online. Over the weekend Big Lake Police Officers responded to a report of a suspicious man at a home. Officers say the homeowner called the police because an 18-year-old...
BIG LAKE, MN
WJON

UPDATE: Case of Missing Northfield Girl Leads to Stearns County

NORTHFIELD -- The Northfield Police Department say the investigation into a missing 3-year-old has led them to a Stearns County Park. Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott says cell phone data tracked 6-year-old Elle Ragin to Mississippi River Park shortly after she went missing on June 19th. Authorities says on June...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
70K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy