ABC's 'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration' Live-Action TV Musical Is Coming! Cast, Airdate and More Details
It's a tale as old as time that's finally coming to TV: Disney's Beauty and the Beast is getting a live-action musical later this year.
Riding off of the success of The Little Mermaid Live!, the live-action/animation hybrid production is said to already be in the works by two industry titans.
Veteran director Hamish Hamilton (from The Disney Family Singalong, Academy of Television Arts and Sciences) will join forces with Jon M. Chu (from Step Up, Justin Beiber's Believe, Crazy Rich Asians, and more) as executive producer for the special, titled Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, which marks three decades since the fairytale received an Academy Award Best Picture nomination.
The original family-favorite Beauty and the Beast film was released in theaters in 1991, grossing $331 million at the box office and earning critical acclaim. It then went on to win the Walt Disney team Academy Awards for Best Original Song (“Be Our Guest”) and Best Original Score.
And the admiration for this love story doesn't end there.
More recently, in 2017, a live-action version of Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the titular lovers, hit theaters and also claimed a string of awards including the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films for Best Costume Design, the MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Movie, and multiple Teen Choice Awards. Not to mention it even inspired a hit Broadway musical!
Find out all the details about the Beauty and the Beast live-action TV musical!
What is Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration?
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is a live-action musical special honoring the animated Disney classic.
"Stacked with unforgettable performances, this will be a must-see special event for fans of the original and for the new generation being introduced to this cherished tale," ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich told The Hollywood Reporter.
The outlet notes it will feature never-before-seen musical performances along with new sets and costumes.
When is Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on TV?
The event is set to air Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, on ABC before becoming available to stream exclusively on Disney+ the next day.
What time is Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on?
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will air a 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 15, 2022. It will be available the next day to view anytime on Disney+.
What channel is Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on?
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will air on ABC stations.
Where can I stream Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration?
You can stream Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on Disney+ beginning Dec. 16, 2022. You may also be able to stream the event live as it airs on ABC.com using a cable provider log-in.
Is Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on Disney+?
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will stream on Disney+ beginning Dec. 16, 2022.
Is Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on Netflix?
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will not be available on Netflix.
Is Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on Hulu?
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will not be on standard Hulu, but you may be able to watch it on ABC using Hulu+ with Live TV.
Is Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on Peacock?
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will not be available on Peacock.
Is Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on Paramount+?
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will not be available on Paramount+.
How long is Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration?
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is slated to air for a total of two hours from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.
Who is in the Beauty and the Beast 2022 cast?
The Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration cast includes:
H.E.R. as Belle
Grammy winner H.E.R. (born Gabriella Wilson) will star as Belle in the live event. She gushed in a statement, "I can't believe I get to be a part of the Beauty and the Beast legacy. The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle!"
Josh Groban as the Beast
Tony and four-time Grammy winner Josh Groban, who previously contributed the song "Evermore" to the 2017 Beauty and the Beast film, stars as the Beast in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. You can listen to "Evermore" below.
Rita Moreno as the Narrator
EGOT winner
will narrate the tale as old as time.
Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts
While Angela Lansbury is "Still the One" forever in our hearts, Shania Twain stars as Mrs. Potts in the live special.
Leo Abelo Perry as Chip
Adorable newcomer Leo Abelo Perry, previously seen in Cheaper by the Dozen, will star as teacup Chip, Mrs. Pott's son.
Martin Short as Lumière
Fresh off the success of the critically acclaimed Only Murders in the Building, Martin Short will light up the screen and stage as Lumière, the suave and charming candelabra.
David Alan Grier as Cogsworth
Tony winner David Alan Grier will bring the laughs as Cogsworth, a clock who serves as Lumière's slightly more pessimistic foil.
Joshua Henry as Gaston
Playing villain Gaston is Joshua Henry. He previously played Hamilton rival Aaron Burr. He's got experience with fairy tales as well, playing Rapunzel's prince in Into the Woods.
Rizwan Manji as Le Fou
Schitt's Creek star Rizwan Manji will star as Le Fou, Gaston's right-hand man.
Jon Jon Briones as Maurice
Jon Jon Briones will star as Maurice, Belle's father and an inventor who entered the Beast's castle.
