ABC's 'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration' Live-Action TV Musical Is Coming! Cast, Airdate and More Details

By Marisa Losciale
 3 days ago
It's a tale as old as time that's finally coming to TV: Disney's Beauty and the Beast is getting a live-action musical later this year.

Riding off of the success of The Little Mermaid Live!, the live-action/animation hybrid production is said to already be in the works by two industry titans.

Veteran director Hamish Hamilton (from The Disney Family Singalong, Academy of Television Arts and Sciences) will join forces with Jon M. Chu (from Step Up, Justin Beiber's Believe, Crazy Rich Asians, and more) as executive producer for the special, titled Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, which marks three decades since the fairytale received an Academy Award Best Picture nomination.

The original family-favorite Beauty and the Beast film was released in theaters in 1991, grossing $331 million at the box office and earning critical acclaim. It then went on to win the Walt Disney team Academy Awards for Best Original Song (“Be Our Guest”) and Best Original Score.

And the admiration for this love story doesn't end there.

More recently, in 2017, a live-action version of Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the titular lovers, hit theaters and also claimed a string of awards including the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films for Best Costume Design, the MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Movie, and multiple Teen Choice Awards. Not to mention it even inspired a hit Broadway musical!

Find out all the details about the Beauty and the Beast live-action TV musical!

What is Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration?

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is a live-action musical special honoring the animated Disney classic.

"Stacked with unforgettable performances, this will be a must-see special event for fans of the original and for the new generation being introduced to this cherished tale," ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich told The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet notes it will feature never-before-seen musical performances along with new sets and costumes.

When is Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on TV?

The event is set to air Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, on ABC before becoming available to stream exclusively on Disney+ the next day.

What time is Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on?

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will air a 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 15, 2022. It will be available the next day to view anytime on Disney+.

What channel is Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on?

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will air on ABC stations.

Where can I stream Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration?

You can stream Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on Disney+ beginning Dec. 16, 2022. You may also be able to stream the event live as it airs on ABC.com using a cable provider log-in.

Is Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on Disney+?

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will stream on Disney+ beginning Dec. 16, 2022.

Is Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on Netflix?

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will not be available on Netflix.

Is Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on Hulu?

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will not be on standard Hulu, but you may be able to watch it on ABC using Hulu+ with Live TV.

Is Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on Peacock?

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will not be available on Peacock.

Is Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration on Paramount+?

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will not be available on Paramount+.

How long is Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration?

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is slated to air for a total of two hours from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

Who is in the Beauty and the Beast 2022 cast?

The Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration cast includes:

H.E.R. as Belle

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Grammy winner H.E.R. (born Gabriella Wilson) will star as Belle in the live event. She gushed in a statement, "I can't believe I get to be a part of the Beauty and the Beast legacy. The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle!"

Josh Groban as the Beast

Josh Groban stars as the Beast in "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration." Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Tony and four-time Grammy winner Josh Groban, who previously contributed the song "Evermore" to the 2017 Beauty and the Beast film, stars as the Beast in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. You can listen to "Evermore" below.

Rita Moreno as the Narrator

Rita Moreno attends the LDF 34th National Equal Justice Awards Dinner on May 10, 2022, in New York City. She will serve as the narrator of "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration." Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

EGOT winner

will narrate the tale as old as time.

Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts

While Angela Lansbury is "Still the One" forever in our hearts, Shania Twain stars as Mrs. Potts in the live special.

Poet's Award Honoree Shania Twain attends the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. Shania Twain will star as Mrs. Potts in "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration." Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Leo Abelo Perry as Chip

Leo Abelo Perry attends the premiere of Disney's "Cheaper By The Dozen" on March 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. He stars as Chip in "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration." Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adorable newcomer Leo Abelo Perry, previously seen in Cheaper by the Dozen, will star as teacup Chip, Mrs. Pott's son.

Martin Short as Lumière

Martin Short arrives at the Los Angeles premiere Of "Only Murders In The Building" Season 2 at DGA Theater Complex on June 27, 2022. Martin Short will star as Lumière in "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration." Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Fresh off the success of the critically acclaimed Only Murders in the Building, Martin Short will light up the screen and stage as Lumière, the suave and charming candelabra.

David Alan Grier as Cogsworth

David Alan Grier attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on Sept. 26, 2021, in New York City. David Alan Grier stars as Cogsworth in "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration." Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Tony winner David Alan Grier will bring the laughs as Cogsworth, a clock who serves as Lumière's slightly more pessimistic foil.

Joshua Henry as Gaston

Joshua Henry poses at the opening night of "Into The Woods" on Broadway at The St. James Theatre on July 10, 2022, in New York City. Joshua Henry will play Gaston in "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration." Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Playing villain Gaston is Joshua Henry. He previously played Hamilton rival Aaron Burr. He's got experience with fairy tales as well, playing Rapunzel's prince in Into the Woods.

Rizwan Manji as Le Fou

Rizwan Manji attends the red carpet event and premiere of "Not Going Quietly" documentary on Aug. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. Rizwan Manji will star as Le Fou in "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration." Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Schitt's Creek star Rizwan Manji will star as Le Fou, Gaston's right-hand man.

Jon Jon Briones as Maurice

Jon Jon Briones attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. Jon Jon Briones stars as Maurice in "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration." Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jon Jon Briones will star as Maurice, Belle's father and an inventor who entered the Beast's castle.

Next, check out the 65 best Disney princess quotes ever.

Comments / 1

