California State

US Foods to Open Four New CHEF’STORE Locations

By Diane Adam
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEF’STORE, the warehouse retail concept from US Foods that is open to restaurant professionals as well as the general public, announced plans for a bicoastal expansion, with new stores in California North Carolina and Montana. The new stores will add to CHEF'STORE's more than 80 locations nationwide across 13...

cupertinotoday.com

Great America Amusement Park to close following sale

California’s Great America is set to close permanently in the coming years, following a sale of the beloved local landmark by the property’s owners. Cedar Fair announced the sale of its California Great America amusement park to Prologis, Inc. for $310 million early last week. The land sale to Prologis, a Bay Area-based logistics real estate company, included a purchase agreement that will require the site be leased back to Cedar Fair for 11 years.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHON2

Last chance to eat at this Hawaii restaurant

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Since they’re closed Friday and Saturday, there’s only one day left to order from Dean’s Drive Inn. The Kaneohe restaurant will have their last day on Sunday, July 10. Restaurant owner Dean Mishima told KHON2 of the closure last month. With the rising...
Toni Koraza

Utah to face upcoming food shortages

The last few years have left many states struggling to provide essential commodities. Food shortages have been present in every state following the Covid 19 pandemic. The reasons for this are numerous, from inflation to supply bottlenecks to shifting consumer demands. Today, grocery shops are struggling to meet the demand from their customers. As a result, prices have been soaring out of control, leaving many mouths without food.
UTAH STATE
ABC30 Central Valley

Dine and Dish: Sam's Deli

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When you think of a deli, many people just imagine a sandwich shop. But we take you to a long-time Fresno favorite that offers much more. When we asked viewers for their favorite sandwich spot in the valley, many of you - not surprisingly - said Sam's Deli.
FRESNO, CA
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
KTLA.com

Berry popular: Strawberry milkshake tops in California

Between the shelves filled with syrup bottles, jars holding candy and nuts, plastic containers of chopped fresh fruit, plus other toppings limited only by imagination — gold leaf, anyone? — milkshakes come in an endless variety of flavors. It’s hard to beat the classics, though. The humble...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

After a Bit of Drama, the Oldest Restaurant in San Francisco Has Finally Reopened

Fans and history buffs alike last heard from 161-year-old the Old Clam House in April 2022 when the restaurant, which was on the market for a cool $2.75 million just last year, posted signs reading “open soon” in the window. This just in, courtesy of Tablehopper: the grand old ship sails again. Under new ownership, the restaurant reopened without much fanfare thanks to the Florese family who also own Mona Lisa restaurant in North Beach.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

California orders ban on pumping river water in Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley

Cities and growers from Fresno all the way up to the Oregon state line have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. The State Water Resources Control Board Wednesday announced cutbacks that will affect 45-hundred water rights in the Delta watershed. CalMatters reports this includes 400 or more held by 212 public water systems beginning this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC30 Central Valley

StretchLab opens first location in Central Valley

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A unique wellness studio franchise is now open in Clovis - and it's the first in the Valley. StretchLab, off Herndon Avenue, specializes in the ultimate stretching experience. Think about a chiropractic appointment, but with one slight difference. "It's different in that we're using muscles. So...
CLOVIS, CA
WWMT

Park in West Virginia building 'epic' pool

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTOV) — A park in West Virginia is getting ready to make a big splash next season with what officials are calling a destination pool. This is going to be an epic build for Marshall County and what we are going to build here at Grand Vue Park," said Craig White, who is the general manager at Grand View Park.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area hit by coronavirus variant that rapidly spreads, reinfects

BERKELEY -- The BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are now the dominant strains of COVID-19 in the United States. They're the most transmissible subvariants to date, according to Dr. John Swartzberg, and infectious disease expert at UC Berkeley."We're dealing with a formidable foe right now with BA.4 and BA.5," he said. "I think everybody knows somebody right now who has COVID.  I think that tells us how extensively this virus has spread throughout our population."KPIX 5 reporter Wilson Walker is one of the many people across the Bay Area who got infected over the last week or so."I can't remember...
BERKELEY, CA

