In hindsight, Colin Donohue knows the charge to the students was formidable. The 18 high school students participating in the inaugural cohort of the Emerging Journalists Program’s Immersion experience were tasked with producing a broadcast news show, a newspaper and a website in just 12 days. It was no small task for the aspiring journalists to manage these responsibilities, as well as a heavily programmed schedule. Yet, they flourished nonetheless, the journalism instructor explained.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO