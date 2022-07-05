Walleye forwards Hensick, Hawkins continue creativity in unique summer league

Toledo Walleye teammates T.J. Hensick and Brandon Hawkins have continued their uncanny connection on the ice this summer.

Hensick and Hawkins are longtime friends who put up impressive numbers as linemates with the Walleye this season. The duo has teamed up once again together to play in the newly formed 3ICE Hockey League.

The speed and the skill-based 3-on-3 league is being contested in eight different cities this summer.

“It's extremely fast-paced,” Hawkins said. “They took the best part of hockey and put them all together. It's better in some ways. It's awesome. It's been a lot of fun.”

Hensick and Hawkins are playing together for Team LeClair. Both are among the top 10 scorers through two events.

“The creativity and the offense are really fun,” Hensick said. “There is not much defense. It's been good.”

The league uses a 3-on-3 format that the NHL utilizes for overtime in regular-season games. The league has six teams, with each club having six skaters and a goaltender.

Games consist of two, eight-minute halves with a running clock. Time stops only for penalties and injuries.

“It is a lot more tiring than I anticipated,” Hensick said. “It's extremely different than 5 on 5 hockey. It's kind of more relaxed with a lot of open ice. It's quick shifts. But it's tough. It's been a challenge, for sure. You have to pace yourself a bit.”

For penalty infractions, teams are awarded a penalty shot instead of a power play. There also is no overtime, with tied games decided by a shootout.

“You'd be surprised how tired you get,” Hawkins said. “It's 16 minutes of run time.”

The format perfectly fits Hawkins' style of creativity and finesse.

“It's a whole lot of vision and speed. It lets you be extremely creative. That's the best part,” Hawkins said.

Hensick said his familiarity with Hawkins and another teammate, Alex Kile, has helped the group's chemistry. Kile, a native of Troy, Mich., played for Maine in the ECHL last season. The three players are all Michigan natives.

“Being familiar with Hawkins and Kile, there's not a lot of pressure,” he said. “It's a fun atmosphere. Hawk thrives in this atmosphere — 3 on 3 with his ability to make things happen. He's been really impressive. I know where he likes to be in certain spots. Everything is based on offense, and goals for is massive.”

Walleye coach Dan Watson said the duo really enjoyed playing together this past season.

“To have the option to continue playing is pretty cool to see,” Watson said. “They have chemistry together already. There’s more ice and high-end plays to be made, which makes those two guys fun to watch.”

The teams are named for the coaches, and five of the six are Hockey Hall of Famers — Guy Carbonneau, Grant Fuhr, Joe Mullen, Larry Murphy, and Bryan Trottier — while the other is 400-goal scorer John LeClair.

“It's crazy they drew these coaches,” Hensick said. “They all have resumes that speak for themselves. It's been really cool to pick their brains when you see them in the hotel. You get some good stories.”

Hawkins said he has enjoyed playing for LeClair, who played 16 seasons in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, and Pittsburgh Penguins. He became the first American-born player to score 50 goals in three consecutive NHL seasons while in Philadelphia.

“It's cool,” Hawkins said. “The fun part is hearing the stories about all the guys he's played with. That's stuff you can't pay for to hear him talk about all the things.”

Each tour stop features six games with three opening-round games, two semifinal games, and a championship game.

The league made a stop last weekend in Grand Rapids, Mich. The teams played at Van Andel Arena, home of the Grand Rapids Griffins, the Walleye's American Hockey League affiliate.

The inaugural season also includes stops in Denver, Hershey, Pa., London, Ontario, Pittsburgh, Quebec City, and Nashville.

Each tour stop includes a self-contained tournament with points that count toward the overall season standings. Teams get one point for a win in round one, two points for a win in round two, and three points for a championship win.

The top four teams in the overall standings then compete in the championship on Aug. 20 in Las Vegas.

Games are airing on CBS Sports Network, with the championship airing on the main CBS broadcast network.

“I still get to play hockey for another eight weeks,” said Hensick, who is contemplating retirement. “I've played against a lot of these guys in the AHL.”

The purse for the inaugural season is $2.2 million in total prize money for the players, who can earn up to a maximum of $160,000 over nine weekends based on their team’s performance.

“You can make serious money if things fall your way,” Hensick said. “The better you do as a team, the more money you make.”

There are also goal-of-the-night bonuses and payments for year-end awards. The performance-based payment structure ensures players have incentives to go all-out every weekend. If a player wins the championship, they could win as much as $128,000.

“That really is life-changing,” Hawkins said. “You're working toward something. That would be a cool reward.”

Players have a chance to make up to $7,000 per weekend if their team takes first place.

“It's better than working a summer job,” Hawkins said. “Who would pass up this opportunity? It's the best summer job I've ever had.”

Hawkins said he took five days off of hockey after the Walleye wrapped up their season on June 11.

He said he has been training and skating for the 3ICE competitions.

Hawkins said his natural chemistry with Hensick has already been paying dividends.

“It definitely makes it way easier,” Hawkins said. “Some of the guys don't know where their teammates are going to be on the ice. But we know each other so well.”

Hawkins said the best part is spending more time with his mentor. Hawkins grew up in McComb, Mich. where his father Joe owned a roller hockey rink. Hensick played there along with former Toledo players Tyler Spezia, Steve Oleksy, and Jeff Lerg.

“He was an idol to me,” Hawkins said. “It's been an honor to be able to play with him this year and the things we got to do. I scored 35 goals this year and he probably assisted on 26 of them. To be able to experience that from a guy that has done so much in his career is something you can't pay for.”

Hawkins said he also is trying to lure Hensick to come back one final year to play with the Walleye.

“This is my tour of getting him to come and play another year,” Hawkins said. “We will see at the end of it.”

Hawkins said he first got to know Hensick when he was just “a little guy playing roller hockey.”

“I call him dad,” Hawkins said.

Team LeClair is 2-2 and is in third place in the standings. The team, which made it to the third round in each of the first two weekends, has outscored its opponents 19-16.

The winner of the league will capture the Patty Cup, named after league commissioner Craig Patrick. The league's postseason awards will be determined by fan votes.

Hawkins also said he plans to participate in a roller hockey competition called the World Games of Inline Hockey in Alabama this month.

Hawkins and Hensick said they got involved with the 3ICE League through a recommendation from Oleksy. He said the opportunity came about around Christmastime.

“I love all of it. It's been really well run in terms of the people behind it,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins, who scored 35 goals during the regular season and 50 overall, played a key part in the Walleye's run to the Kelly Cup Finals. He has already re-signed with the team along with teammate Conlan Keenan and defenseman Simon Denis.

“I'm already excited to play next year,” Hawkins said. “I love to hear Keens is coming back. He does everything the right way. I played against Simon Denis in college and I have a lot of respect for him. They are two big pieces, and we all know Watty can put together a really good puzzle.”