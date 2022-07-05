Visit Bland County and the Bland County Courthouse

Taking place at a barn in Floyd, Virginia, Cam and Kelsey’s wedding was full of rustic charm. From the open air venue and homespun details to the barn reception, this romantic wedding is a rustic bride’s dream. From the photographer: Both Cam and Kelsey were raised on farms and have deep roots in agriculture, so a 1946 dairy barn that has been repurposed as a wedding venue was so meaningful and the perfect choice for the couple. All of their florals were DIY’d, along with dahlias grown by Cam’s grandfather. For their ceremony, the pair planted an apple tree, adding soil from both of their family’s farms to represent the strong foundation and roots beginning their lives as husband and wife. Keep reading to see all the details from their special day!

FLOYD, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO