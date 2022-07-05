ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bland County, VA

Visit Bland County and the Bland County Courthouse

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDescription: The building faces northeast and is a two story red colored brick and wood structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Bland. The northeast front has a...

Rustic Barn Wedding in Floyd, Virginia

Taking place at a barn in Floyd, Virginia, Cam and Kelsey’s wedding was full of rustic charm. From the open air venue and homespun details to the barn reception, this romantic wedding is a rustic bride’s dream. From the photographer: Both Cam and Kelsey were raised on farms and have deep roots in agriculture, so a 1946 dairy barn that has been repurposed as a wedding venue was so meaningful and the perfect choice for the couple. All of their florals were DIY’d, along with dahlias grown by Cam’s grandfather. For their ceremony, the pair planted an apple tree, adding soil from both of their family’s farms to represent the strong foundation and roots beginning their lives as husband and wife. Keep reading to see all the details from their special day!
FLOYD, VA
DOJ: Meadowview duo operated cross-country meth distribution

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A three-day jury trial found a Meadowview man guilty of meth-related charges, according to a news release from the Department of Justice (DOJ). The release states Guy Benjamin Bowman, 56, originally from Chino Hills, California, helped a Meadowview woman identified as Sally Mae Carr, 42, operate a meth trafficking business in Washington County, Virginia from January 2021 through April 2022.
MEADOWVIEW, VA
Stolen cattle reported out of Pulaski Co.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating stolen cattle and the person who purchased the animals after a suspect confessed and was charged. The department received a report on July 1, 2022 for a larceny from the Snowville area of five...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
County
Bland County, VA
Bland County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
The Crafter’s Corner celebrates grand opening in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Crafter’s Corner celebrated its grand opening July 7. The business is aimed at showcasing local artists and crafters’ work. The owner of the new craft hot spot, Alison Nordgren, says she hopes to provide a place for people to shop local for years to come.
17-year-old dead following head-on crash in Grayson County

A 17-year-old girl has died and an investigation is underway following a crash in Grayson County, Virginia on Wednesday. According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened at around noon on Route 805, Spring Valley Road, outside of Elk Creek. A report says a Chevy Suburban was traveling North when...
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
West Virginia State Police identify man killed yesterday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police released the identity and circumstances surrounding the shooting yesterday, July 6, at the intersection of Crossroads Mall and Rt. 19. West Virginia State Police have confirmed the man’s identity as Matthew Scott Jones, 36, of Culpeper, Virginia. Today, July 7, WVSP have made their official report […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Police release name of man who died in Raleigh County officer-involved shooting

UPDATE: WVVA News has received a statement from W.Va. State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy revealing the name of the man killed in Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting:. “The West Virginia State Police investigation continues into the officer involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 in Bradley, West Virginia. The suspect has been positively identified as Matthew Scott Jones, 36 of Culpepper, Virginia. At this time no further information will be released. The investigation remains active and ongoing.”
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
PBS Appalachia | VA To Serve 13 Counties in Southwest Virginia

Blue Ridge PBS is creating a first-of-its-kind, all-digital television station dedicated to serving Southwest Virginia. PBS Appalachia | Va will serve 13 counties in one of the only areas of the country not currently served by a PBS station. The new station will tell the stories of these communities, celebrate their heritage, highlight their people, and look forward to the region’s growth; all through the lens of industry-leading equipment and the eye of award-winning producers.
BLUE RIDGE, VA
Politics
Officers reportedly shoot armed suspect in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. — According to a news release from the West Virginia State Police, on Wednesday, July 6, at approximately 9:47 am, initial calls reported an armed suspect fleeing from a crash scene off of Dry Hill Road in Raleigh County. The suspect then stole a truck reported...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Two-vehicle crash cleared on Williamson Road in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that blocked off traffic on Williamson Road on Monday. Police say it happened at the 6700 block of Williamson Road on Monday, July 4 just after 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle that was involved in the crash and they say one “party” is in critical condition.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Woman sentenced for crash that killed Emory & Henry student

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for a 2020 crash that killed an Emory & Henry College student. Lauren Nicole Salyer entered an Alford plea Wednesday on one count of reckless driving and one count of involuntary manslaughter, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua Cumbow. An Alford plea recognizes […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Gov. Justice, Babydog honor retired bloodhound for 10 years of service

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice and his dog, Babydog are honoring Raisy the Bloodhound, the award-winning doggy member of the West Virginia Division of Forestry K-9 Investigative Unit, who retired after 10 years today. “Dogs have been known for a long time for being man’s best friend for all the comfort and joy […]
PETS
Sandwich bags and bubble wrap can be recycled. A Virginia plant is turning them into outdoor decks

Of all the plastic that’s manufactured, only about 9 percent is recycled, according to the United Nations. In March 175 countries across the world pledged to create a legally-binding instrument by 2024 to end plastic pollution. Much of what’s thrown away is plastic numbers two and four, which includes plastic bags. These types of plastics are not accepted by most city or county recycling programs, though they can be recycled, and most grocery stores collect it in bins outside their stores.
FLOYD, VA
More details emerge after a police chase and shootout

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office closed a day of investigation on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 after a police shootout in Beckley. West Virginia State Police stated that on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:47 A.M. calls came in for an armed...
BECKLEY, WV
Two injured after jet ski incident in Claytor Lake, officials say

DUBLIN, Va. – Two people are hurt after a jet ski incident in the Spooky Hollow of Claytor Lake, Pulaski County Emergency Management officials said. Officials reported the incident around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. Law enforcement, fire crews, and emergency medical services teams worked together with bystanders to recover...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA

