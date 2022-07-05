Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

 2 days ago

www.forconstructionpros.com

Fast Company

The secret to hiring is skills based

For most of my career, the way people got hired was based primarily on three things: the degree they earned, the job they had, or the people they knew. While their skills were important, these were the proxies we relied on to decide if someone was a good candidate. That’s...
JOBS
ARTnews

The Best Tabletop Printing Presses for Multifarious Techniques

Click here to read the full article. The timeless process of printing can be intimidating, as it requires a lot of specialized equipment and tools as well as a designated space in which to work and properly transfer your designs. A handy way to print that is both economical and space-saving: Use a tabletop printing press, which sits neatly on a flat surface and can be stored away in a small space when necessary. Because these tools are a lot smaller than traditional printing presses, they are limited in their output size, but they can be just as high-performing and...
ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
GOBankingRates

How To Build Your Financial Support System

Women tend to be less confident than men when it comes to money, with a recent U.S. Bank study finding that 55% of women are confident in their ability to manage their finances compared to 60% of men. One way to build confidence is to find a support group that can help you learn about financial topics you lack knowledge about, act as a sounding board as you navigate complex financial decisions and challenge any limiting beliefs you have around money.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Guardian

CV Tips for Job Hoppers

Brought to you by TopCV in association with Guardian Jobs. Chopped and changed jobs throughout your working life? That's fine - we can present this in a positive way. Back in the day, it was unthinkable to move jobs or companies. If you were with a reputable organisation, you stayed there whether you liked it or not - working your way up the ladder until you reached the grand old age of 65 and retired with a handshake and a gold-plated carriage clock.
JOBS
Entrepreneur

Recession Fears Mean SEO Agencies Must Brace for the Great Unbundling

As former Netscape CEO Jim Barksdale famously said, "There are only two ways to make money in business: One is to bundle; the other is unbundle." Ever since the concept of search engine optimization (SEO) became a thing a little over 20 years ago, marketing agencies have remained locked in an arms race. They've developed new tactics, tools, and approaches to help businesses climb to the top of search engine results pages (SERPs).
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
freightwaves.com

Connecting a siloed industry and creating a greener supply chain

The conventional tools and practices used by shippers often leave them stuck in the day-to-day transactional way of contracting on a load-by-load basis, unable to connect outside their silos, and without the tools to properly engage in long-term planning to manage through market volatility. Today, many in the trucking and logistics industry — shippers foremost among them — are looking to improve reliability, reduce costs, and decrease their carbon footprint to deliver against rising customer expectations.
INDUSTRY
ForConstructionPros.com

D&H Horizontal Mixing Chamber

The D&H Horizontal Mixing Chamber is an innovative solution to mixing asphalt, rubber, polymer, or any dry powder. It effectively inline blends both small batches to continuous large-scale production. Proven to handle heavily-modified asphalt blending production rates from 10TPH up to 60TPH+ of continuous use. 85 gallon, single-chamber, heat-jacketed chamber.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Future AI Unveils Sallie, Software that Thinks, Learns, and Evolves Like a Person

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Future AI, an artificial general intelligence (AGI) company developing “Technologies that Think,” today launched Sallie, its prototype software and artificial entity that learns in real-time with vision, hearing, speaking, and mobility, giving it the ability to draw conclusions, a critical facet of genuine thinking and a necessary component to ushering in AGI, the most exciting project on the planet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005130/en/ Sallie sensory pods include mobility, speech, hearing, and vision and are available in a variety of colors. (Photo: Business Wire)
COMPUTERS
Fast Company

Leaders: Get ready for the ‘Great Reengagement’

What’s the biggest opportunity for human resources this year? In a recent survey of 500 HR leaders, our peers had a definitive answer: engagement. It’s one of many reasons the Great Resignation or the Great Reevaluation has evolved into the Great Reengagement. It’s a more proactive approach to minimizing the impact that nearly 5 million people quitting their jobs is having on the workforce and, quite frankly, the world. Now we’re talking about the root cause versus the result. It clicks, right?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
thefastmode.com

Ooredoo Group Enhances CX with New Solutions in AI/ML & Fraud Protection

To enhance customer experience and service quality, Ooredoo Group has announced a joint agreement with international communications company BICS to create an innovative voice business model that will deliver new solutions in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and fraud protection, among others. The agreement for voice traffic, which aligns with Ooredoo...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

The role of AI in the future of health care tech

Today, artificial intelligence (AI) serves as the engine behind the curtain of personalization, offering new opportunities for better service and improved personal experiences—and health care is no exception. With emerging technologies now making their way into our most established industries, AI has enormous potential to revolutionize health care. The...
HEALTH
Digiday

Capturing, activating and managing first-party data for a cookieless world

Ashlea Cartee, product marketing manager of consent & preferences, OneTrust. According to a recent Gartner report, only 36% of marketers indicated they understand what the loss of third-party cookies will mean for their organizations. This major transition for marketers and advertisers is just around the corner, and waiting until 2023 to adapt to it is bound to leave slower marketing teams behind.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Juragan Material is simplifying Indonesia’s complicated construction supply chain

The company announced today it has raised $4 million in seed funding led by Go-Ventures, with participation from Susquehanna International Group (SIG). The new capital will be used for hiring, increasing Juragan Materials’ market share and technological enhancements. Founded in 2021, the company’s marketplace currently has more than 9,000...
CONSTRUCTION
thebossmagazine.com

Market-Based Pricing as the Key to Company Survival

Being exposed to a highly competitive business environment has its pros and cons. Companies that can effectively maintain the pressure often succeed and become the ones leading the industry. In turn, many firms that cannot manage the competition become obsolete. In this article, we explore the key aspects of market-based pricing and what can be done to avoid risks.
MARKETS

