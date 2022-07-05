If you’ve ever let the family pooch hop on your bed for the night, you’ll know that the moniker “man’s best friend” doesn’t necessarily extend to the witching hour. But, if you’re like us, the idea of banishing your dog to outside the tent seems too extreme, especially if you’re concerned they might not stay put should some interesting wildlife wander into camp. To ensure you get enough sleep for the night, you’ll need a camping tent that can accommodate the two of you (or more, if your best friends come in pairs). Fortunately, we’ve tested some of the best family camping tents available today to bring you the best tents for camping with dogs:

PETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO