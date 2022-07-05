ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entire Litter Of 5 Kittens Was Born With Grumpy But Cute Faces

Every single cat out there is different from their personalities to their looks. What makes it even better is their hilarious personalities. Maine coons are big fluffy cats that can come in over 75 different color combinations. They are usually big cats with very thick fun and giant paws. Even...
MAINE STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Outsider.com

WATCH: Huge Black Bear Lunges at Man Who Turned His Back in Harrowing Clip

Say it with us: Black bears are large predators. Black bears are wild animals. And encounters will never go the way you expect. As humans continue to expand across our wild planet, wildlife encounters are becoming more and more common. This is the trade of self-professed “Urban Wildlife Guy,” Bruce Causier. And as B.C. Canadian, Causier is surrounded by some of North America’s most iconic animals.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Priceless Reaction to Dad Coming Home Is Just Precious

When you're a dog owner, just walking in your front door is cause for celebration. There is no one happier to see you than your pooch. Just look at a video on @graciethegolden22's TikTok page, which shows their Golden Retriever a mere four hours after her father left the house. "She is very dramatic but so full of joy," her mom joked in the comments.
PETS
One Green Planet

Dog Rescued From Around A Dumpster Still Follows New Mom Around in Fear of Abandonment

Passerbys found this sweet dog named Asami all alone and scared, hanging around a dumpster for three days, and decided to call Stray Rescue of St. Louis for help. After spending only a couple of hours at the rescue, this lucky pup had already found a new foster mom. “I just was drawn to her, so I decided that I’d like to go ahead and foster her,” said Amanda, her foster mom.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
pethelpful.com

How Long Can Squirrels Go Without Food?

Kristie Leong M.D. is a family practitioner with a strong background in nutrition. Squirrels are small mammals in the family Sciuridae. The squirrel family is a diverse group that includes tree squirrels, ground squirrels, chipmunks, marmots (including woodchucks), flying squirrels, and prairie dogs. Squirrels have been the scourge of humanity...
ANIMALS
womansday.com

The Best Outdoor Cat Houses to Keep Your Kitty Safe, Warm and Dry

Hey, cat mom or dad. Whether your cat is an indoor/outdoor pet or you’re taking care of a feral cat colony, an outdoor cat house can mean the world to them. Not only will it provide them protection from potential predators outside, it’ll also keep them safe from the elements. If you’re not already familiar, an outdoor cat house is similar to a dog house, but is made to withstand rain, snow, and everything in between. Plus, it will typically have two openings so the cat who uses it will never be trapped by a predator. Cats always need a good escape route in order to feel safe.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Baby's Special Bond With Tiny Pomeranian Is Too Cute for Words

Happy babies and adorable dogs are two of the Internet's favorite things, but what happens when you combine the two? Ultimate sweetness and a viral video happen! Just ask the talented mama who runs the @nikoandindie TikTok account. She made a profile on the app for her 1-year-old son, Niko,...
PETS
Gamespot

Tatsumi505

Tatsumi505 posted a message in the forum topic Anos (LN) vs Luffy. on the Battles board Jul 6, 6:46am.
COMICS
Outdoor Life

The Best Tents for Camping with Dogs of 2022

If you’ve ever let the family pooch hop on your bed for the night, you’ll know that the moniker “man’s best friend” doesn’t necessarily extend to the witching hour. But, if you’re like us, the idea of banishing your dog to outside the tent seems too extreme, especially if you’re concerned they might not stay put should some interesting wildlife wander into camp. To ensure you get enough sleep for the night, you’ll need a camping tent that can accommodate the two of you (or more, if your best friends come in pairs). Fortunately, we’ve tested some of the best family camping tents available today to bring you the best tents for camping with dogs:
PETS
Gamespot

Zefookisthat

Zefookisthat posted a message in the forum topic Chris Brown Aka C-Breezy Vs SouljaBoyTellem Aka Draco. on the. Sir draco is really being underestimated here. He has enhanced ignorance and that would play into the head of mr breeze and will cause him to get knocked unconscious.
ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#383) - July 7, 2022

We're back with another Wordle guide and this time around, players might need all the help they can get. The answer on July 7 is quite interesting and certainly not a word that just gets tossed around the English language on an everyday basis. However, with a few tips, the right starting word, and maybe the full answer, you'll continue your streak and live to fight another day (tomorrow).
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Mighty Bowser Is The Biggest Lego Super Mario Set Yet, Costs $270

For the third year in a row, Lego is releasing a massive Lego Super Mario set that looks absolutely incredible. Dubbed The Mighty Bowser, the new set focuses entirely on King Koopa. Coming in at 2,807 pieces, The Mighty Bowser is the largest set in the Lego Super Mario line so far. It's not available to preorder just yet, but The Mighty Bowser costs $270 and releases October 1. The listing is live on the Lego Store, and we will update this article once preorders go live.
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Project: Eternal Flame

Sign In to follow. Follow Project: Eternal Flame, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
ENTERTAINMENT
SFGate

In 'Florida Woman,' wild animals aren't as unpredictable as the humans

A savvy reader comes to any "Florida Man" story armed with certain expectations. There will be wacky, tacky characters, primordial wildlife at close range and run-ins with the law. Deb Rogers's debut novel, "Florida Woman," is no exception to these rules. It starts with a requisitely strange and solid premise:...
FLORIDA STATE
petpress.net

How to keep dog out of trash-The Ultimate Guide

If you have a dog, chances are good that at some point they’ve gotten into the trash. It’s just something that dogs do – they’re curious creatures, and the garbage can is full of interesting smells and things to chew on. Luckily, if you are wondering...
PETS
pawtracks.com

Are ducks good pets? 8 things to consider when thinking of adopting these cute feathered friends

Many have yearned for an ugly adorable duckling to call their own, but don’t dive into this journey without some planning first. Under the right circumstances, ducks make great pets — they’re cuddly, they’re very intelligent, and they’re social. These birds specifically love to be part of a group, sometimes called a raft, and will bond with both you and one another. As with many pets though, owning a duck comes with a list of good (and not-so-good) things to consider before you gather your flock.
ANIMALS

