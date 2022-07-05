Gloucester Township, NJ, Woman Missing; Could Be in Philly Area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a group of seven teenage suspects who brutally beat a 73-year-old man with a cone and other objects in North Philadelphia last month, knocking the man to the ground and causing head injuries. Police identified the victim Friday as James Lambert, who died from injuries the following day. The incident happened June 24 around 2:45 a.m. on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Lambert was by himself only a few blocks away from his home when he was surrounded by seven teenagers and attacked from behind. Police say they believe the man did nothing...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO