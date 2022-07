Making the transition to a toddler bed can be upsetting for kids. After all, it’s a big change for a toddler, particularly if they’ve been co-sleeping next to their parents at night. But once the process of transitioning to a toddler bed begins, it’s important to make that shift as comfortable and positive as possible. So if the bedtime story alone isn’t enough to send the kid to sleep, parents will need to do something else to help ease the transition to a toddler bed.

