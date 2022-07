The January 6 select committee finally met with former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who arrived for a closed-door interview on Friday after months of outreach.Mr Cipollone’s name has featured prominently in recent public hearings, where other witnesses discussed his role in trying to prevent Donald Trump from deploying the Justice Department to illegally overturn the 2020 election.The former White House counsel spent almost eight hours with the panel investigating the events leading up to the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.The committee is reportedly planning to hold another primetime hearing on Thursday 14 July. This is in addition...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 44 MINUTES AGO