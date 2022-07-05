ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio voter registration deadline for Aug. 2 primary today

By Nia Noelle
 2 days ago

Source: Jeff Swensen / Getty


According to NBC4i, the deadline to register to vote for Ohio’s Aug. 2 primary is today, July 5.

Due to delays in Ohio’s redistricting process, the second primary of 2022 will determine who will be on November’s ballot for Ohio Senator, Representative to the Ohio House, and members of the state central committee.

Prospective voters can register online . To do so, they will need to provide:

  • Ohio’s drivers’ license or identification card number
  • Name
  • Birth date
  • Address
  • Last four digits of your Social Security Number

For the full NBC4 story click here

