Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you intend to watch the film. In “Summer Scars” (“Nos cérémonies”), French director Simon Rieth asks: How strong is brotherly love? In his feature debut, Rieth brilliantly mixes realism and fantasy in a moving story, co-written with Léa Riche, whose originality alone is worth a detour. In the film, Tony, around 10 years old, and his younger sibling Noé share everything: the games, the hugs, a love of martial arts, long summer days spent playing on the beaches of Royan, the sun that gilds their skin. They also share their...

MOVIES ・ 27 MINUTES AGO