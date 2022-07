MIAMI (AP) — One of the main suspects in the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in a federal court in Miami. Businessman Rodolphe Jaar is charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and with providing material support resulting in death. If convicted, Jaar faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. At a hearing that lasted less than five minutes at a downtown federal court in Miami, magistrate Judge Chris M. McAliley accepted Jaar’s plea and his request for a jury trial. Jaar, 49, was present at the hearing, but did not speak. His attorney, Frank Schwartz, requested the government to present all the evidence that it has.

