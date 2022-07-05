ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Lake, WI

Green Lake reschedules Fourth of July fireworks for July 9

By Kyle Jones
x1071.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN LAKE, Wis. — Who said Fourth of July celebrations had to be on the Fourth?. After rain washed out Green...

www.x1071.com

x1071.com

Public Health closes all beaches around Lake Monona due to E. coli

MADISON, Wis. — Public health officials in Madison say the combination of heavy rain and heat has caused an elevated level of E. coli in Lake Monona, forcing them to shut down beaches around the lake for the time being. Public Health Madison & Dane County posted the notice...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fun on the Fourth in West Bend

WEST BEND — Citizens in the West Bend area celebrated the Fourth of July with a parade followed by a festival in Regner Park. Other events included the popular Kiwanis Duck Derby and a sandcastle-building challenge. Later in the day there was music and dancing and fireworks at Riverside Park.
WEST BEND, WI
x1071.com

Concerts in the Park returns for 54th season

MADISON, Wis. — The Capitol City Band is gearing up for its 903rd concert as part of its 54th season of performing weekly concerts in Rennebohm Park. Many performers are scheduled for the program, meaning attendees will be hearing instruments from the flute to the tuba. Dane County Sheriff...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Greenville/Hortonville: Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe

(WFRV) – As Local 5 Live continues to celebrate communities around the area in our summer series Our Town, this week we feature the communities of Greenville and Hortonville and that includes a spot that helps make your summer flavorful at a fraction of the cost. We take a...
GREENVILLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

WIS-167 (Holy Hill Road) project begins on Monday

To invest in Wisconsin's transportation system, Gov. Evers signed a $2.09 million contract to resurface WIS-167 between WIS-164 and WIS-175 in Washington County. Work is expected to get underway Monday July 11 and be completed by late summer. WIS-167 will be closed to through traffic. Access will be maintained for...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
oshkoshexaminer.com

Mill on Main will put its mark on Oshkosh skyline

The big new development set for the north end of the Sawdust District will feature distinctive signage, including a roof-mounted marker, under a proposal that was approved Tuesday by the Plan Commission. “We’re super-excited about” the development, said Jake Bunz, the project manager for the proposed Mill on Main Street....
OSHKOSH, WI
spectrumnews1.com

These Wisconsin fireworks displays and Fourth festivities are canceled

WISCONSIN — With the threat of severe weather around the state, the following Fourth of July festivities have been canceled or postponed:. City of Milwaukee postponed fireworks in the parks originally scheduled for July 4. The city said it is working to reschedule fireworks show on July 5. This...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Stretch of Highway 23 to close near the end of July

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Parts of Highway 23 will be closed for five days as part of the Highway 23/Pioneer Road Intersection Project. Beginning July 21, crews will be blocking off the eastbound and westbound 23 between the northbound Interstate 41 off-ramp and the mall entrance on Pioneer Road.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing northern Illinois man found

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A missing northern Illinois man who was seen in Lafayette County on Wednesday has been found, officials said. Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home in McHenry County, Illinois, between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He was seen at the South Wayne Mart gas station later in the day and left heading west. Officials said he...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
x1071.com

Use caution around campfires to avoid burns, UW Health says

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health is reminding people to use caution around campfires and cookouts this summer to avoid preventable injuries. Many injuries happen when accelerants like gasoline or kerosene are used to start the fire, the health care provider said. Children are at particular risk and should never play with toys near a fire or be left alone near a fire even if it has been put out.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Merrimac Ferry closed for repairs until further notice

MERRIMAC, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, July 5 that the Merrimac Ferry is closed for repairs until further notice. The ferry serves as WIS 113 across the Wisconsin River between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County. Alternate routes include WIS 60, WIS...
MERRIMAC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend mother’s nighttime tradition becomes successful daily business

WEST BEND — When West Bend mom Hannah Schleef began creating cloth books as a way to connect with her toddler, she never imagined it would lead her to create a wildly popular, fast-selling book collection and opening her very own downtown studio space — but just four years after launching her child-based business, Evensong, that is exactly what became her reality.
WEST BEND, WI
x1071.com

Madison resident displaced after basement fire sparked by appliance

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison resident was displaced after a fire at their home. Officials said the resident returned to their home in the 900 block of Pebble Beach Drive to find it filled with smoke and ash. There were no signs of an ongoing fire, but all surfaces were covered in about a quarter-inch of ash.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin food pantry receives anonymously donated van

MADISON, Wis.— Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry said it’s easier to distribute nutritious meals to students this summer, and it’s all thanks to an anonymous donor. Earlier this summer, the food pantry received a new refrigerated truck. The donation is worth thousands of dollars, and is now an integral part of bringing food to communities in need.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

Community Policy