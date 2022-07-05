Green Lake reschedules Fourth of July fireworks for July 9

Absolutely Beautiful Cascade Ranch Home. Amazing updates over the past few years make this a stellar find. Your tour begins in the bright and cozy living room and moves on to the spacious kitchen with appliances included. Off the kitchen are patio doors leading to the deck and gazebo for fantastic outside entertaining. There are three bedrooms and a full bath with a shower over the tub. There’s a mudroom/laundry room area off the 2+ attached garage with a separate ½ bath. Not to be outdone, the finished lower level is an awesome, comfortable space. Large family room, bar area, two large walk-in closets for storage, plus a sizable mechanics room. Lovingly cared for with quality updates, professional landscape, located in a quiet area. A complete list of improvements can be found under docs.

CASCADE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO