Deforest, WI

Judge denies motions to dismiss charges against DeForest man accused of attempted homicide

By Jaymes Langrehr
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — A Dane County judge on Tuesday denied a pair of motions to dismiss charges against a DeForest man who was arrested outside the home of a former classmate and is accused of planning to kill her and her family. The public defender for 19-year-old Gabriel...

x1071.com

Teen charged in homicide outside of Beloit high school bound over for trial

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A teen charged in connection with a deadly January shooting outside of a basketball game at a Beloit high school is headed to trial. Amaree Goodall, 19, faces a single count of first-degree reckless homicide tied to the Jan. 29 shooting outside of Beloit Memorial High School, which killed 19-year-old Jion Broomfield.
BELOIT, WI
x1071.com

Pickett Found Guilty In Murder Trial In Iowa County

A jury in Iowa County court on Thursday convicted 22 year old Sean Pickett of Avoca for beating and stabbing his mother and dog to death in 2021. Pickett was accused of killing his mother, 54 year old Susan Pickett and the family’s dog, Chico. Pickett was found guilty of one count of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of mistreatment of animals, causing death. Pickett told investigators he was possessed, heard “evil noises” and “blacked out” before the murder. Jurors reached the verdict less than two hours after they broke for deliberation. Pickett’s trial, which started Tuesday, lasted a total of three days. Pickett is expected to appear back in court on September 20th at 3 p.m. for his sentencing hearing where Judge Craig Day will decide whether or not Pickett is eligible for parole. In Wisconsin, a first-degree homicide conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Jury: Iowa Co. man who heard ‘evil voices’ before killing mother, dog guilty on both counts

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A jury on Thursday convicted an Iowa County man accused of beating and stabbing his mother and dog to death in 2021. Sean Pickett, 22, was charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of mistreatment of animals causing death. According to the criminal complaint filed against him in Iowa County court, the Avoca man told investigators he was possessed, heard “evil noises” and “blacked out” before the murder.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Man charged in 20-month-old’s death bound over for trial

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison man accused of killing a toddler on the city’s west side in April was bound over for trial Wednesday, online court records show. Marshawn Giles, 24, stood mute as the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf Wednesday afternoon. He faces 18 charges ranging from first-degree intentional homicide to battery and disorderly conduct following the 20-month-old girl’s death in late April.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Man arrested after 100+ mph chase in Green, Rock counties

BRODHEAD, Wis. — Police in Brodhead say a man has been arrested after allegedly leading them on a chase that reached speeds over 100 miles per hour. Police say they tried to stop the man for speeding on State Highway 11 at about 10:03 p.m. Thursday, when officers clocked the silver Nissan pickup truck he was driving going 48 mph in a 25 mph zone.
BRODHEAD, WI
#Violent Crime
WBAY Green Bay

Man sentenced to 20 years for fatal drunk and drugged driving crash

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two people and injured two people. Samuel J. Coppersmith, 21, was convicted of two vehicular homicide charges and two vehicular injury charges. He pleaded no contest in May and was found guilty. The remainder of the counts were dismissed as part of the plea.
APPLETON, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

FBI found Highland Park shooting suspect’s cell phone buried on Middleton auto shop's property, owner says

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Illinois law enforcement agencies shared new details Wednesday into the Highland Park shooting suspect’s trip to the Madison area. Authorities say suspect Robert Crimo confessed to police that he drove to Madison where he saw another holiday celebration and considered attacking people there as well. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force says the FBI recovered Crimo’s cell phone in Middleton, a neighboring suburb of Madison.
MIDDLETON, WI
x1071.com

Watertown police investigating Wednesday night gas station robbery

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Police in Watertown are searching for a woman they said robbed a gas station in the city Wednesday night. In a news release, the Watertown Police Department said the robbery happened around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Shell gas station in the 400 block of South Church Street.
WATERTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

Med Flight responding to crash outside DeForest

In the wake of the Highland Park 4th of July Parade shooting, police across the Madison area are imploring people to report suspicious or disturbing activity. Baraboo man lives with lingering COVID-19 symptoms for over two years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Symptoms from mild to moderate COVID-19 last about...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police warn of new hotspot for thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new hotspot for stolen vehicles has popped up in Madison. The city’s police department reported Thursday that it has seen a spike in property crimes there over the past two weeks. The newly identified hotspot stretches south of Warner Park, between Sherman Ave. and...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Platteville Teen Dies In One-Vehicle Accident

A teen from Platteville died in a car crash during the early morning hours Thursday in Paris Township. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, 16 year old Chasity Hubbard of Platteville died in a one-vehicle crash just before 3am on McAdam Road. The sheriff’s office report said the road had been recently seal coated and had loose pea gravel and upon negotiating a curve in the road, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the left shoulder of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Hubbard was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. It was reported that Hubbard was not wearing her seatbelt. The 16 year old driver and another 16-year old female passenger were taken to Southwest Health in Platteville for minor injuries. Assisting the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was Dickeyville EMS, Dickeyville Fire Department, Cuba City EMS, Southwest Health EMS, Grant County Coroner’s Office and Donnie’s Tire and Auto. The accident remains under investigation with cooperation from the driver and passenger. This is the 6th traffic related fatality in Grant County in 2022.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Be Aware Of Counterfeit Money Circulating in Lancaster

In Lancaster, a local business has reported receiving two fake $20 bills on two different occasions. The money looks dirty and is greasy. Producing or using counterfeit money is a form of fraud or forgery, and is illegal. The Lancaster Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. In the United States, the maximum imprisonment and penalty if found guilty of counterfeiting is 20 years with the fine with or in lieu of imprisonment.
LANCASTER, WI

