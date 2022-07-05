WEEK AHEAD: 310 Celebration Lager available, summer concerts start Sunday, Casey in at AHS, ACAM film camp signups, meetings
Sunshine. Watermelon. Heat waves. The neighbor’s seemingly endless supply of cheap New Hampshire fireworks. We’re now in the warm, sunblock-soaked glide towards Labor Day. And what better way to celebrate than with a tall, frosty glass of Abington 310 Celebration Lager. The brewmasters at 10th District formally unveiled their latest concoction...abingtonnews.org
