Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls man arrested for attempting to strangle his girlfriend

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho Falls man was arrested for attempting to strangle his girlfriend, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports. Police were called to...

idahonews.com

Post Register

Idaho Falls man arrested, reportedly threatened woman with piece of concrete

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly threatened a woman with a piece of concrete. According to the probable cause affidavit Justin Williams, 38, was arguing with the woman. She later told Idaho Falls Police officers that she was concerned because Williams began making statements about self-harm and was holding a sword and a can of bear spray.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Utah authorities name suspect in Rigby man's disappearance

TREMONTON, Utah — Authorities have named a suspect as they continue to search for Dylan Rounds, a Rigby, Idaho, native who went missing more than a month ago while working on a farm in a remote part of Box Elder County. In court documents released this week, prosecutors with...
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Pocatello police search for women who stole $1,700 in perfume

POCATELLO, Idaho (CBS2) — The Pocatello Police Department is asking for help finding two women who stole more than $1,700 worth of perfume. The incident happened on June 19. Police say they drove away in a Dodge Caravan. One woman has blond hair and a large butterfly tattoo on her upper back, while the other woman was carrying a large bag.
POCATELLO, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

As attorneys quit, Idaho prosecutor asks police to make fewer arrests

Bonneville County Prosecutor Alayne Bean asked local law enforcement in June to limit arrests as multiple attorneys in her office have entered their resignations. "(W)e are asking our law enforcement partners to help us by reducing the number of new PC arrests," Bean wrote in an email to several law enforcement leaders in eastern Idaho on June 7. "This should only be done when there is not a case of violence or an imminent community safety need."
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rexburg crews clearing scene of business fire

REXBURG — Emergency crews are now clearing the scene of a fire at Double D’s Pawn in Rexburg. The Madison Fire Department has been on the scene since at least 5 a.m. and as of 2 p.m., firefighters are leaving. Multiple streets around the building at 453 South...
KIFI Local News 8

Rollover crash on Hiline Road

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 4:45 p.m. On Tuesday at 2:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in which a vehicle traveling southbound on Hiline Road crossed the center line, drove off the road, overturned and landed upside down in the canal. A Pocatello Police Department officer pulled...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Eldery woman hospitalized after car overturns in Pocatello canal

POCATELLO — An elderly woman was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a crash on Hiline Road that ended with her vehicle overturned in a canal, according to Pocatello police. The incident occurred around 2:32 p.m. Tuesday on Hiline Road between El Rancho Boulevard and McCormack Street. The woman, whom police are not naming at this time, was driving a four-door sedan and apparently suffered a medical emergency moments before the crash,...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Post Register

New felony filed against man repeatedly arrested for stalking

An Idaho Falls man who has been arrested multiple times for stalking now has a new charge against him for video voyeurism. According to a criminal complaint Alexus Mojica, 25, disseminated screenshots from videos of women having sex with him. The probable cause affidavit in the case was sealed at...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police officer finds missing 4-year-old asleep in neighbor's car

POCATELLO — A Pocatello police officer is being credited with possibly saving the life of a 4-year-old boy who went missing on Monday. The non-verbal boy was reported missing by his mother around 11:30 a.m. in the Ravine Drive area of west Pocatello, police said. Every Pocatello police officer who was working Monday converged on the area and began searching for the boy. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Ball, Bonnie

Bonnie Carol Ball, 76, of Idaho Falls, peacefully passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center surrounded by her son David and grandchildren Franki, McKinna, Zack and Kirsi. She spent her final days living in the home of Franki and his wife McKinna, dreaming of the summer and watching the squirrels. She was born May 17, 1946, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Emer Alma Ball and Ina Perry Ball. She attended school in Rexburg where she graduated. In 1964, she married Reynold Ball and soon gave birth to their two sons David and Steven. They spent many years moving here and there but finally settled on Idaho Falls where she bought a home and proudly became the second woman in Idaho to become a branch manager of a financial institution, then after a time earned many trips due to her superb salesmanship. She was a rhythmical soul that moved to the sound of her own tune, with the cadence of a child full of wonder and the tempo of the kindest old woman you could ever be so lucky to know. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, sons and her grandchildren. They spent many summers embracing the joy of nature and indulging in far too many sweets, countless hours of laughter over a tabletop game bound for disaster and short bursts of fear from a loose reptile in the house. She loved her family and was very loved and proclaimed often of the wonderful life she was blessed with. Bonnie is survived by her son Reynold David Ball of Moses Lake, WA; and grandchildren Frank, Zack and Kirsi. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son Steve. Private Family Services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Bonnie 5/17/1946 - 7/2/2022Ball.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Nine out of 10 criminal prosecutors are leaving Bonneville County. What’s next?

IDAHO FALLS – Nine out of 10 criminal prosecuting attorneys in the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office have left or plan on leaving their positions by the end of the summer. This is a major overhaul for the office happening just months before Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Alayne Bean...
Idaho State Journal

Fish & Game seeks info about two mule deer bucks shot and left to waste in East Idaho

Conservation officers with Idaho Fish and Game are seeking information from the public regarding two mule deer bucks shot and left to waste sometime between June 24 and June 29 in the White Owl Butte Area of Madison County. "Both deer were still in velvet and had potential to become a nice legitimate deer for a legal hunter during the season," says Officer Rob Howe. "If anyone has any information about who shot these two deer please give us a call." Fish and Game is asking anyone with information in this case to help us with the investigation by calling the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or Conservation Officers Rob Howe at 208-390-0634 and Spencer Wesche at 208-220-9073. Callers can remain anonymous and a reward is available for information that leads to a citation.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

New sprayer may help repaint all roads in Rigby for under $15,000

Rigby Public Works employees may have devised a strategy to repaint all the roads and crosswalks in Rigby every year for less than the usual $15,000, according to Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley. Every year Bradley uses $15,000 to paint the roads in Rigby. He stated this amount typically...
RIGBY, ID

