Idaho Falls man arrested for attempting to strangle his girlfriend

Bonnie Carol Ball, 76, of Idaho Falls, peacefully passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center surrounded by her son David and grandchildren Franki, McKinna, Zack and Kirsi. She spent her final days living in the home of Franki and his wife McKinna, dreaming of the summer and watching the squirrels. She was born May 17, 1946, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Emer Alma Ball and Ina Perry Ball. She attended school in Rexburg where she graduated. In 1964, she married Reynold Ball and soon gave birth to their two sons David and Steven. They spent many years moving here and there but finally settled on Idaho Falls where she bought a home and proudly became the second woman in Idaho to become a branch manager of a financial institution, then after a time earned many trips due to her superb salesmanship. She was a rhythmical soul that moved to the sound of her own tune, with the cadence of a child full of wonder and the tempo of the kindest old woman you could ever be so lucky to know. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, sons and her grandchildren. They spent many summers embracing the joy of nature and indulging in far too many sweets, countless hours of laughter over a tabletop game bound for disaster and short bursts of fear from a loose reptile in the house. She loved her family and was very loved and proclaimed often of the wonderful life she was blessed with. Bonnie is survived by her son Reynold David Ball of Moses Lake, WA; and grandchildren Frank, Zack and Kirsi. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son Steve. Private Family Services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Bonnie 5/17/1946 - 7/2/2022Ball.

