'Weirdo!' Future's Baby Mama Joie Chavis Shaded By Yasmine Lopez After Being Spotted With NFL Star Trevon Diggs

Source: mega;@ joiechavis/instagram;mega

Yasmine Lopez put Future's baby mama Joie Chavis on blast after seeing a photo of the dancer on a plane with her own baby daddy, Trevon Diggs, Radar has learned.

The drama kicked off between the two when the One Mo Chance alum took to the comments section on Instagram to call out Joie.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @joiechavis/instagram

To get you up to speed, The Neighborhood Talk shared a screenshot showing Yasmine previously supporting Joie's business via her IG direct messages.

"Girl, I love all of your products," the model wrote, to which Joie replied, "Thank you [so much]. Gonna send you a box when the new stuff comes in."

Article continues below advertisement

"Yesss can't wait. It's go time! Keep being beautiful girl," Yasmine responded.

The exchange ended on a high note with Joie saying thank you. "For sure! Ha. I already know," she added.

After Joie, who is the mother to Future's son Hendrix, showed love to one of Yasmine's pals on social media recently, Yasmine fired back via a comment.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Not only did she throw shade, but she also brought up the flight photo shared by a fan.

"You weird [as f---] lol. Under my friend's pics but [f--- with] my baby daddy. WEIRDO," Yasmine wrote, tagging Joie in the process.

Yasmine and Trevon welcomed their child together in August 2021. Trevon and Joie have yet to address romance rumors.

Meanwhile, fans were torn over whether anyone was in the wrong. "Supporting someone's business doesn't necessarily make y'all friends," one wrote.

"She's the same one that was bragging about messing with Carmelo Anthony tho," another noted about Yasmine's recent viral Q&A where she talked about dating the NBA player following his split from wife La La Anthony.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

"He was divorced when we were dating," she later clarified to a critic. "God bless you."

Carmelo also appeared to offer his take after making headlines over the comments.

Article continues below advertisement

"We find no sense in talking about something unless we specify how we measure it; a definition by the method of measuring a quantity is the one sure way of avoiding talking nonsense," he followed up in a cryptic Instagram story.