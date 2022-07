Aurora Flores, of Safford, entered into eternal rest in the early hours of Saturday, June 25, 2022, with her family at her side. She was 80. Aurora was born in Safford to Andres and Juanita Arrellin. Later in life she moved to Phoenix, where she met and married her husband, Ralph Flores. Rory retired from UPS, returning to Safford 14 years ago. She enjoyed her music and barbecuing at home while Ralph did all the cooking. Rory and Ralph were married for 35 years.

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO