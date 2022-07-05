Coast To Coast: Bednar's Rise, 2022-23 Coaching Milestones To Watch
flohockey.tv
2 days ago
Coast To Coast is FloHockey’s monthly, cohesive news on North American hockey and live-streaming partnerships. When Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar hoisted the Stanley Cup, he became the first coach to ever lift the NHL’s trophy, the ECHL’s Kelly Cup, and the AHL’s Calder Cup....
MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens selected winger Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick in the NHL draft Thursday night, making him the first player from Slovakia to be taken No. 1. While Shane Wright was long considered the front-runner to be the top pick, the New Jersey Devils surprisingly selected Slovak defenseman and Slafkovsky Olympic teammate Simon Nemec second. In another surprise, the Arizona Coyotes took Logan Cooley third with Wright slipping to the Seattle Kraken at No. 4. Slafkovsky, who was named MVP at the Beijing Olympics for leading the tournament with seven goals in seven games, started thinking this was possible after meeting the Canadiens at the NHL scouting combine in Buffalo. “I felt they were pretty interested,” said Slafkovsky, who was caught off guard when Montreal general manager Kent Hughes announced his name. “When I heard ‘from Slovakia’ I went, ‘Wow!’”
Former Tennessee pitcher Monica Abbott pitched one inning of scoreless relief for Team USA in its 3-0 exhibition victory against Japan Monday in Columbus, Georgia. Abbott combined with Ally Carda and Megran Faraimo for a one-hitter. The former Lady Vol totaled 17 pitches, including 10 strikes. Abbott competed for Team...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A little more than six years ago, guard Gary Payton II and forward Drew Eubanks were teammates at Oregon State, leading the Beavers to an NCAA Tournament appearance after a 26-year drought. Now they’re teammates once more — and back in Oregon — with the Portland Trail Blazers. “It’s really cool, especially coming back to Portland, being in Oregon and everything. I saw him yesterday and it was like we never even left,” Eubanks said. “We did something special in Corvallis, we went back to the tournament for the first time in a long time, and trying to do something special here too.” Payton, son of former Oregon State and Seattle SuperSonics star Gary Payton, won an NBA title with the Warriors last month before signing a three-year, $28 million deal with the Blazers as a free agent.
Comments / 0