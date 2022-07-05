Smite x Nickelodeon Crossover Event

It Takes Two, the critically acclaimed co-op adventure, has reached a new milestone of seven million copies sold. Developer Hazelight celebrated with a cheekily dark joke. The game features a divorced couple who must make their way through a darkly funny and wacky world after being turned into dolls. It Takes Two was already far and away Hazelight’s bestselling game. It now nearly doubles the sales of its previous title A Way Out. Hazelight showed off the news with a tweet “celebrating the latest amazing milestone.” The tweet features a photo of actor Joseph Balderama, who plays Cody in the game, with the photoshopped presence of giant elephant plushie Cutie, in what is perhaps best described as a contextless spoiler. For those in the know, it showcases the game’s playful and dark sense of humor.

