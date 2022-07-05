ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Smite x Nickelodeon Crossover Event

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t touch that remote! Danny Phantom, Invader...

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

The Matrix Awakens Is Being Delisted On Xbox And PS5 After Today

Today is the final day you can claim the free The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience "game," with the title being delisted after July 8. Those who have downloaded it by that date still have access and will be able to re-download it later if they erase it at any point.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Stranger Things Creators Respond To Cast, Fan Criticisms For Not Killing Off More Characters

In a new interview, the Duffer Brothers responded to a criticism from Stranger Things cast member Millie Bobby Brown made when Season 4 of the series hit Netflix--chiefly, that there are too many characters in the series, and the final season ought to thin the herd. On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer pushed back at that sentiment--which is also echoed by some vocal fans.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition Releasing August 26

Splatoon 3 is coming soon, and Nintendo is marking the occasion with a special edition Switch. The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition is coming on August 26, sporting a special look showing paint splatters and squids. That puts it right ahead of Splatoon 3, which releases on September 9.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Paddington And John Wick's Days Are Numbered On PlayStation In Some Regions

German and Austrian fans of Britain's finest export, Paddington Bear, and Keanu Reeves' reluctant assassin John Wick will soon have to invest in a Blu-ray disc if they want to watch these cinematic icons through their PlayStation. Studio Canal, the distributor of the films in those regions, confirmed that "evolving...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

It Takes Two Celebrates 7 Million Copies Sold

It Takes Two, the critically acclaimed co-op adventure, has reached a new milestone of seven million copies sold. Developer Hazelight celebrated with a cheekily dark joke. The game features a divorced couple who must make their way through a darkly funny and wacky world after being turned into dolls. It Takes Two was already far and away Hazelight’s bestselling game. It now nearly doubles the sales of its previous title A Way Out. Hazelight showed off the news with a tweet “celebrating the latest amazing milestone.” The tweet features a photo of actor Joseph Balderama, who plays Cody in the game, with the photoshopped presence of giant elephant plushie Cutie, in what is perhaps best described as a contextless spoiler. For those in the know, it showcases the game’s playful and dark sense of humor.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Boys Showrunner Details What To Expect From Season 4

With Season 3 of The Boys ending, many people may want to know where the show will go next. How do you top the violence and over-the-top moments from this latest batch of episodes with a Season 4? Well, showrunner and writer Eric Kripke has a few ideas, and the seeds have already been planted.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

All 69 TV Shows Canceled In 2022 (So Far)

Let the games begin! Every year TV shows we love get canceled, either after long and successful runs or before they had a chance to catch on with a wider audience. Then again, there are also shows that just aren't very good or managed to escape being noticed at all because of the crowded streaming landscape.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

God Of War Ragnarok Preorders: 4 Editions Up For Grabs, Bonuses Revealed

God of War Ragnarok releases November 9 for PS5 and PS4. Four editions will be available at launch, and preorders will be available starting July 15 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. Since God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games of the year, you may want to get your preorders in early, especially if you're interested in the impressive Collector's or Jotnar editions. Both of those premium editions of Ragnarok come with a bunch of collectibles and are sure to sell out very quickly.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Skull And Bones Release Date, New Gameplay Trailer Revealed

After years of development and multiple delays, Ubisoft's pirate game Skull and Bones will launch on November 8, the company announced during its Ubisoft Forward Spotlight event today. The game will be released that day on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC (via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#383) - July 7, 2022

We're back with another Wordle guide and this time around, players might need all the help they can get. The answer on July 7 is quite interesting and certainly not a word that just gets tossed around the English language on an everyday basis. However, with a few tips, the right starting word, and maybe the full answer, you'll continue your streak and live to fight another day (tomorrow).
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Tron’: THR’s 1982 Review

On July 9, 1982, Disney unveiled the sci-fi actioner Tron in theaters, where it would gross $33 million and, decades later, get a sequel in Tron: Legacy. The Hollywood Reporter’s original review is below:  It would be all too easy to describe the Disney Studios’ Tron as yet another special effects movie in a year that has seen special effects achieve unprecedented heights of sophistication and technical virtuosity. It is that, of course, and it probably relies more heavily on computer-generated animations than any other movie yet produced. Both the eye and the mind are continually boggled by a bombardment of...
MOVIES
Gamespot

Christian Bale Says People Laughed At Him Over Playing Batman

Christian Bale was praised for his performance at Batman in Christopher Nolan's film series, but not everyone believed the actor was making the right call to sign on to play the Caped Crusader. Bale told The Washington Post that many people laughed at him when he talked about attempting to...
MOVIES
Gamespot

Project: Eternal Flame

Sign In to follow. Follow Project: Eternal Flame, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Better Call Saul Character Recast For Final Episodes

Better Call Saul's mysterious and forceful cab driver first introduced in Season 4 and known only as Jeff has been recast--and will apparently recur at some point during the final six episodes of Season 6 that begin airing this coming Monday. According to Entertainment Weekly, Don Harvey, who originally played the character, will be replaced by Pat Healy (The Post).
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Iron Man: 28 Easter Eggs To Look For While You Rewatch The MCU Classic

With the upcoming release of Thor: Love and Thunder, we are now 29 films deep into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But it all began with the 2008 release of Iron Man. Critically acclaimed and commercially accessible, its reputation has only grown since its release. It is so ubiquitous, so established in popular culture, that it's difficult to conceive of a time when the average person did not know who Tony Stark was. The comics fans knew who he was, of course. But prior to 2008, Iron Man wasn't mainstream in the way that The Hulk, Captain America, or Spider-Man were.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Elden Ring's Let Me Solo Her Gets A Real Sword From Bandai Namco

Elden Ring’s most famous cooperative player “Let Me Solo Her” was gifted a massive box set from Bandai Namco and From Software, including a sword. Let Me Solo Her, who goes by @TsuboiKlein on Twitter, posted pictures of the gift box alongside a thank you note to Bandai Namco, The Elden Ring team, and the Soulsborne community. He said that he almost quit his first Souls experience, Dark Souls 3, during the fight with Iudex Gundyr, but that he is glad he persisted “because this community is one of the most passionate and dedicated people I've ever seen in a game, and I'm proud to be a part of it.”
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Taika Asks Natalie Portman About Wanting To Be In Star Wars, Forgetting She Was In Them

In a recent interview, Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi openly shared an embarrassing exchange he had with Natalie Portman in gearing up to work on the film. Speaking with Rolling Stone, Waititi discussed a moment when he early on asked Portman whether she had any interest in joining the Star Wars franchise as he works on his own "expansive" entry.
MOVIES
Gamespot

A New Terminator Game Is On The Way

The Nacon Connect presentation ended with one more surprise, a teaser for an upcoming Terminator game. The brief teaser showed a menacing T-800 Terminator skeleton, with the logo for Nacon Studio Milan. The unnamed Terminator game will be a post-apocalyptic survival game set between the events of Terminator 2 and...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Mighty Bowser Is The Biggest Lego Super Mario Set Yet, Costs $270

For the third year in a row, Lego is releasing a massive Lego Super Mario set that looks absolutely incredible. Dubbed The Mighty Bowser, the new set focuses entirely on King Koopa. Coming in at 2,807 pieces, The Mighty Bowser is the largest set in the Lego Super Mario line so far. It's not available to preorder just yet, but The Mighty Bowser costs $270 and releases October 1. The listing is live on the Lego Store, and we will update this article once preorders go live.
SHOPPING

