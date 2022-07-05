ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA 2K23: Michael Jordan Edition

Gamespot
 3 days ago

www.gamespot.com

FastBreak on FanNation

Russell Westbrook Could Reportedly Be Traded To A Shocking Team

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski made a recent appearance on NBA Today, and he reported an interesting possibility about Russell Westbrook. "You look at where there's cap space right now," Wojnarowski said. "A team like San Antonio could be a facilitator right now in a let's say a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving deal between the teams. They have the cap space. Now, you would have to incentivize them at a pretty high level."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Of The Year Died On Tuesday

A longtime NBA head coach passed away on Tuesday. Former Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Mike Schuler died at the age of 81. "The Trail Blazers organization mourns the loss of former head coach Mike Schuler. Our thoughts are with all who loved him," Portland announced.
PORTLAND, OR
Michael Jordan
Yardbarker

Randy Moss no longer part of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' coverage

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers Cornerback Passes Away At 43

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers confirmed that former cornerback Jimmy Williams has passed away. He was 43 years old. William started his college career at Vanderbilt as a running back before eventually switching over to cornerback. In 2001, the Buffalo Bills selected Williams in the sixth round of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
All Hornets

Another Former Hornet Arrested

Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Gamespot

