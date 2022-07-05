Ervin Marshik, 87, Buckman

July 4, 1932 - July 2, 2022. Doreen Josephine Kapsner, 89 year old resident of Little Falls, died Saturday, July 2 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 11 at 12:30 P.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 1:00-5:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 10 and from 10:30 AM until 12:00 P.M. on Monday, July 11 all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. Due to a flower allergen in the family: in lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the following: The Franciscan Sisters in Little Falls, 116 8th Avenue SE, Little Falls, MN 56345 or Little Falls Humane Society 200 7th Avenue NE, Little Falls, MN 56345.

LITTLE FALLS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO