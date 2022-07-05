ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckman, MN

Ervin Marshik, 87, Buckman

By WJON Staff
 3 days ago
Ervin Marshik, 87 year old resident of Buckman, MN died Sunday, July 3, 2022 at his home in Buckman, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 7 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. A visitation will be...

