Video Games

Fall Guys - Abstergo's Challenge Trailer

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s true, the iconic Eivor and Odin are coming to...

www.gamespot.com

techeblog.com

New God of War Ragnarok Trailer and Screenshots Released, Coming to PlayStation 5 on November 9th

God of War Ragnarok is officially coming to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9th. Unlike previous installments, this one will come in both Collector’s and Jötnar Editions. Both include a printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game as well as a 16” Mjölnir replica, but only Jötnar has a 7-inch vinyl record with music by Bear McCreary, the legendary Draupnir Ring, Brok’s dice set, and a Yggdrasil cloth map.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

God of War Ragnarök confirms release date with new trailer

God of War Ragnarök has revealed its release date in a brand-new trailer. The sequel to the franchise's hugely popular and highly acclaimed 2018 entry, which served as a retooling for the series into a more character and exploration-focused experience, is coming out on November 9. The short trailer...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

At this point, who hasn’t Mario crossed over with? As one of the oldest gaming characters in existence, Mario has basically done and seen it all at this point. If you count the Smash Bros. games, then he’s easily been the focal point of the largest and most diverse video game crossover ever attempted. However, this hat-wearing, turtle-jumping, fire-throwing plumber has had one collaboration that no one could ever have predicted. That was, of course, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘God Of War: Ragnarok’ gets November 2022 release date

The highly anticipated PlayStation title God Of War: Ragnarok now has a confirmed release date, and it’s coming this year despite rumblings of a potential delay. The release date is accompanied by a new 30-second cinematic trailer titled “Father And Son”, with the game releasing November 9 for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The different versions of the game have also been revealed, with a Digital Deluxe Edition, a Collector’s Edition, and a Jötnar Edition all being available alongside the standard version of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

Madison Blue Achievement And Trophy Guide - All Blue Photograph Locations

There are a couple of special collectibles to gather in Madison: red photographs and blue photographs. While the red ones are scattered across the entire game, including in places that you can miss entirely, the blue ones only show up during one section of the game: the part where you’re trying to avoid Blue Knees. Since completing the Blue Knees puzzle locks you out of this part of the game, here’s a handy guide for finding all of them while you’re listening to the same annoying song repeatedly. Here's where to find all blue photo collectibles in Madison.
MADISON, FL
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Finally Getting Popular Xbox Console Exclusive

Those who own a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 console are soon going to finally be able to play a popular game that has been a console exclusive to Xbox for over two years at this point. In a general sense, it's never that surprising to see third-party-published games make the transition from one console to another after a long enough period of time. With this title in mention, though, some fans on PlayStation have been waiting roughly a decade for it to finally become available in their own region.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Road of Death

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Canada Break

Today's Wordle Answer (384) Where is Xur? Fortnite Secret Door God Of War Ragnarok Release Date PS5 System Update AI Ending Guide.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Minion Masters - Patch 1.37: KaBOOM Kingdom Feature Trailer

Minion Masters' latest update, Kaboom Kingdom, brings a visual overhaul to all of the game's arenas, a new adventure, a balance update, and more to the deck-building tower defense strategy game. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the update, available now. Minion Masters is available on...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

RoboCop FPS Shows Off Gameplay, Coming in June 2023

Upcoming FPS RoboCop: Rogue City has shown off its first gameplay and revealed lead character Alex Murphy, with the full likeness of original actor Peter Weller. The game is now scheduled to arrive in June 2023. Shown off at today's Nacon Connect showcase, we got a look at the game's...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Project: Eternal Flame

ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Madison Elevator Mausoleum Puzzle Guide

Get ready for a dose of backstory. In Madison, after you cut the power in search of the red lightbulb your possessed self drew in your notebook, the front door will open. It isn’t freedom you’ll find behind it, however; it’s an elevator and mausoleum for the victims of Madison’s titular serial killer. Each floor introduces you to one of her victims, revealing the path of her killing spree. On the fifth floor is a mirror that reflects a chair and a noose. But what does it all mean? Let us help you through one of Madison’s most poorly explained puzzles, the elevator in the mausoleum puzzle.
MADISON, FL
Polygon

Hitman 3’s first post-launch map arrives at the end of July

Hitman 3’s newest location, Ambrose Island, arrives free for all owners of the game on July 26. It’s the first new post-launch map for the 2021 game, coming just over 18 months after its release. In a reveal trailer published Friday, it looks like Agent 47 will be taking on the ruthless warlord/cult leader of an off-the-grid island of outcasts.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Stranger Things Creators Respond To Cast, Fan Criticisms For Not Killing Off More Characters

In a new interview, the Duffer Brothers responded to a criticism from Stranger Things cast member Millie Bobby Brown made when Season 4 of the series hit Netflix--chiefly, that there are too many characters in the series, and the final season ought to thin the herd. On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer pushed back at that sentiment--which is also echoed by some vocal fans.
TV SERIES
toofab.com

The Boys Season 3 Finale Kills Off Major Character

Spoilers ahead...and it's not anyone you saw coming. "The Boys" has made a name for itself for doing, saying, and graphically depicting the unexpected... and that's an understatement. And (SPOILERS AHEAD) the finale for season 3 was no different. Read on if you dare!. After seven previous episodes teasing a...
TV SERIES

