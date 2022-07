Click here to read the full article. Ahead of Bed Bath & Beyond’s first quarter earnings report, Bank of America Securities cut its Q1 EPS estimate for the beleaguered home goods retailer. “We’re cutting our F1Q EPS estimate to $(1.41) on -20% comps, below consensus of $(1.31) on -18% comps per Visible Alpha. On the F4Q call on 4/13, mgmt. cited QTD comps running -20%,” the report said. “We don’t believe comps have since improved.” The report cited multiple factors, such as continued elevated promotions including up to half off bedding and furniture, as well as delayed or cancelled store remodels. Bank...

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO