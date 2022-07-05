ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blues Traveler Welcomes Cory Wong & Robert Randolph At Red Rocks

Cover picture for the articleBlues Traveler was joined by guitarist Cory Wong and pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph for guest spots during their 4th of July concert at Red Rocks outside Denver last night. The band’s set at their annual Independence Day show at the iconic Morrison, Colorado venue also included an appearance from Wong’s...

