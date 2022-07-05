The One Show - 05/07/2022

One popular TV personality is headed back to the airwaves after a hiatus. Adam Sessler, one of the co-hosts of Xplay, is headed back to television (and streaming). The G4TV personality was one of the hosts of the previous Xplay run that aired on G4, and he returned to the network for its relaunch in 2021. However, he's had to take a few breaks since the reboot launched, mainly due to health issues he and his wife have been dealing with. He's been MIA for a few months, with some of his most recent appearances coming in the reviews of Elden Ring and Ghostwire: Tokyo.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO