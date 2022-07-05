ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The One Show - 05/07/2022

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Jones and Jermaine Jenas are joined by...

www.bbc.co.uk

TechRadar

HBO just canceled a flagship drama after only one season

HBO has canceled The Time Traveler's Wife after just one season. The show, which was an adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's bestselling book, was only launched on May 15, but the network has clearly seen enough to call time after just six episodes. The Time Traveler's Wife followed Rose Leslie’s Clare...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The 10 biggest Netflix shows in the world right now

“No matter what it takes, no matter how many lies I have to tell, I will take revenge on Tommy Shelby.” So promises Michael Gray, son of Tommy’s slain Aunt Polly, at the beginning of the sublimely fantastic Season 6 of Peaky Blinders — which happens to be one of the biggest Netflix series in the world this week, coming just shy of dethroning Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, in fact.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
Cinemablend

HBO Just Cancelled A TV Series After Its First Season Was Roasted By Critics

HBO finally premiered its television adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife back in May, nearly four years after it was initially announced in 2018 with former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat at the helm. Despite adapting a popular novel that already inspired a successful film, the six-episode first season was panned by critics, and now the network has officially confirmed that there won’t be a second season.
TV SERIES
Popculture

TV Host Sets Return After Hiatus

One popular TV personality is headed back to the airwaves after a hiatus. Adam Sessler, one of the co-hosts of Xplay, is headed back to television (and streaming). The G4TV personality was one of the hosts of the previous Xplay run that aired on G4, and he returned to the network for its relaunch in 2021. However, he's had to take a few breaks since the reboot launched, mainly due to health issues he and his wife have been dealing with. He's been MIA for a few months, with some of his most recent appearances coming in the reviews of Elden Ring and Ghostwire: Tokyo.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things bosses reunite with Netflix for new projects

Netflix has announced that they're set to team up with Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers on a whole range of new upcoming projects. Announced via Netflix's Twitter account, the streaming giant revealed they'll be working with Matt and Ross Duffer and their new production company Upside Down Pictures on a variety of new content.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

The Supernatural Prequel Series Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think

Watch: Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki Talk "Supernatural" Success. October is going to be spooky AF. Why? Because the Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters premieres Oct. 11, The CW announced July 5. In the spin-off, fans will travel back in time to 1972, when Sam and Dean's demon-hunting mom, Mary...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Death Note Netflix adaptation coming from Stranger Things creators

Following the record-breaking success of Stranger Things season four, the Duffer Brothers have launched a new production company – Upside Down Pictures – and are developing several new projects for Netflix. These include [deep breath] Stranger Things spin-offs, a Stephen King adaptation, a new series from the creators of Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and a live-action adaptation of anime Death Note.
TV SERIES
Variety

Channel 4, Gritty Talent Team for Diversity Drive – Global Bulletin

U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 is teaming with TV talent company Gritty Talent to help independent production companies build more diverse senior teams. The move in the wake of the broadcaster’s new commissioning guidelines published in June, which require all the indies it works with to have ethnically diverse as well as disabled off screen talent on production teams, with the new framework coming into play Aug. 1. The requirements are part of the legacy of Channel 4’s Black to Front Project.
BUSINESS
Observer

‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ is Jane Austen-Flavored Period Fun

From Ireland, Mr. Malcolm’s List is a lavishly photographed romantic period piece with a cast of enchanting unknowns that attempts to be a colorblind Jane Austen social satire. Its failure is nevertheless lovely to look at and worthy of attention. MR. MALCOLM’S LIST ★★★ (3/4 stars)...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Amazon Prime Video Cancels ‘Night Sky’ After One Season

Amazon Prime Video has canceled “Night Sky,” its science-fiction series starring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons. Amazon Studios and Legendary Television co-produced the series’ first season. The decision to not move forward with another installment comes about six weeks after the first season premiered all eight of...
TV SERIES

