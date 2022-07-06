ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brad Pitt Hires Private Eye To Find Russian Oligarch Who He Claims Purchased Ex Angelina Jolie’s Share In $164M French Château

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WWOFP_0gVj6U3G00
Source: mega

Brad Pitt hired a private investigator to track down a Russian oligarch as part of his efforts to move his bitter lawsuit with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie forward, Radar has learned.

Earlier this year, the actor sued his ex-wife after she sold her stake in their winery. Brad said the sale was invalid because they had agreed never to sell without the other’s approval.

Article continues below advertisement

The former couple purchased Chateau Miraval S.A. — a home and vineyard in the south of France — in 2008. Brad said he envisioned it as a family business for their children.

The Seven star said he poured money and sweat into the business and it grew into a multimillion-dollar global business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2Y8P_0gVj6U3G00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

After Angelina filed for divorce in 2016, Brad said his ex proposed paying him a substantial fee for his “day-to-day” management of the business. The negotiations over what to do with Miraval stalled after Brad said Angelina made “an unreasonable demand.”

In 2021, the talks resumed after Angelina said she wanted out of the business due to her personal objections to owning an alcohol company.

In his lawsuit, Brad said his ex said they could jointly sell off Miraval or have her shares purchased by a third-party. The Hollywood star said they started working on a deal but things turned sour after a decision came down in their custody battle.

Brad said after the court ruled in his favor Angelina and her team ceased negotiations over the vineyard. He claimed Angelina went back his back and sold her interest in Miraval to a company called Tenute del Mondo.

Article continues below advertisement

Tenute del Mondo is “indirectly owned and controlled” by a Russian oligarch named Yuri Shefler. Brad said he believed his ex sold it to Yuri to undermine his investment in the company.

Brad said Yuri and his team have attempted a hostile takeover of the business and even made various threats against him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41xvKq_0gVj6U3G00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

In a newly filed motion, Brad asked the judge for extra time to serve Yuri with the legal paperwork. He said the Russian oligarch lives in the United Kingdom which makes service difficult.

Brad said his team asked Tenute del Mondo’s lawyer for an address to serve Yuri but they have failed to hand one over. The actor revealed he hired a team of investigators to find the man with ties to Putin.

The motion said Brad is “diligently working to serve Defendants, including by working with investigators to determine Defendants’ addresses and with foreign law firms to facilitate service through the Hague Convention.”

A judge has yet to rule.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XoZYB_0gVj6U3G00
Source: mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources close to Angelina accused Brad of creating a "false narrative" about his ex and said the "truth" behind the winery sale had yet to be made public.

Comments / 5

Beverly Mathew
1d ago

she is total birch she sold his property and won't let his parents see there grandkids

Reply
6
Related
d1softballnews.com

The real reason why Shilo Jolie Pitt is estranged from Angelina Jolie

Shiloh Jolie Pitt is the eldest daughter of the former couple made up of the two entertainment superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. They are both world-acclaimed actors and for a 16-year-old girl to have separated parents who are permanently persecuted by the press can be not only a challenge but also a nuisance when it comes to family crises.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Brad Pitt Wants to ‘Meet Another’ Person Who Has ‘Face Blindness’ Condition Prosopagnosia: ‘Nobody Believes Me’

Lost in a crowd. Brad Pitt recently opened up about his unique struggle to remember people’s faces, an experience he thinks is brought on by prosopagnosia. “Nobody believes me!” the Fight Club star, 58, told GQ in his August 2022 cover story. When the interviewer revealed that their spouse suffers from the same condition, Pitt marveled, “I wanna meet another.”
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
OK! Magazine

Prince William Delivers STUNNING ULTIMATUM To Ailing Queen, Demands She Banish Disgraced Son Prince Andrew Or He'll 'Withdraw' From Public Event

Prince William has emerged as the royal who wants to protect the British monarchy.In a stunning move, OK! has learned the second in line to the throne resorted to a rare and private ultimatum to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, after disgraced sex pest Prince Andrew made a Machiavellian bid to return to public life.William, the 39-year-old father of three and husband of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, told the ailing Queen it was “him or me” when slippery Andrew tried to slide his way into formal ceremonies at the Garter Day service last Monday.At the eleventh hour and unbeknownst the wider...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 73? Fans Furious After Rocker Suffers a Death Hoax

"Ozzy Osbourne is dead" became a hot topic after buzzes about the rocker's alleged passing surfaced. Osbourne faced the life-altering surgery on Monday, wherein his doctors realigned the pins in his neck and back following his fall in 2019. Fans were left worried, especially since the major operation would require a lengthy amount of recovery due to his age.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Eye#Private Investigator#Russian#Chateau Miraval S A
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Clint Eastwood Wouldn’t Give Son Scott Eastwood a ‘Dime’

Looking at Scott Eastwood and his career, it’s easy to think that fame and fortune came easy for him. After all, he is the son of Hollywood royalty Clint Eastwood. Scott was born in California after his director father had an illicit affair with a former flight attendant. Although the actor lived with his mother, he moved in with his father in his teens. However, Clint wouldn’t give his son Scott a dime.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Shiloh Jolie Pitt Goes Viral with Dance Choreography -- See Her Most Impressive Videos So Far!

The videos were shared by the famed Millennium Dance Complex. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has some serious skills on the dance floor. The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been making waves online after the famed Millennium Dance Complex -- where stars including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson and J.Lo have honed their skills -- and its choreographers started featuring her in performance videos shared to YouTube over the last few months.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Johnny Depp’s NFTs Sell For $800k, Actor Donates Money To Charity Ex-Wife Amber Heard Broke Promise To Pay

Johnny Depp sold off a series of lucrative NFTs after his $15 million victories in court against Amber Heard and has donated the money to a charity with ties to his ex-wife. Radar has learned, Never Fear Truth — the NFT community created by Johnny Depp — pulled in a sizeable amount in donations. The company said, “we are pleased to be able to confirm that nearly $800,000 in total donations.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Demi Moore Revealed the Secret Romance She's Been Hiding With Celebrity Chef Boyfriend in Loving Snapshots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore has been keeping a secret from all of her fans, but now she’s ready to reveal it to the world. The 59-year-old actress has been cooking up a hot romance with celebrity chef Daniel Humm — and now they are Instagram official! Moore gave her followers the cutest introduction to the Swiss culinary expert by teasing a shadow image of them holding hands and writing, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens…...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

Reclusive Brad Pitt Spends Most Of His Time Alone At Home Amid Angelina Jolie Custody Battle: Source

Feeling the blues. Brad Pitt's drawn out custody battle with his estranged ex Angelina Jolie is said to be taking a toll on the Hollywood A-lister. Once more of a social butterfly, sources spilled the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star now hardly ever leaves his Los Feliz mansion."Brad doesn't really mingle like he used to," a source dished in the print issue of Us Weekly. "He just has no desire to socialize these days." The embattled actor has been wrapped up in a heated legal battle with the Maleficent star over the custody of their children since their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

9K+
Followers
660
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy