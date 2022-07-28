Watch Euro 2022: live stream the women's football final for free online and on TV, England vs Germany

Euro 2022 just has to end with an England vs Germany final, didn't it? After all the drama, extra time and back-heeled goals, we're down to two teams – but only one can be crowned women's football champions of Europe. Fans can watch the Euro 2022 final free on BBC iPlayer. Traveling abroad? Here's how to watch a Euro 2022 live stream free, online and on TV, from wherever you are.

After 24 scintillating group stage encounters, hosts England thrashed Spain 2-1 in the quarter finals before overpowering Sweden 4-0 in the semi-finals. Can Sarina Wiegman lead the twice runners-up (1984, 2009) to the trophy at London's Wembley Stadium?

Germany will be hoping otherwise. Having topped Spain in their group table, cruised past neighbours Austria 2-0 in the quarters, and defeated a France team packed with Champions League winners in the semi-finals, eight-time winners Germany are favourites to break English hearts once more.

Record-breaking crowds have taken to the stadia to watch Euro 2022 so far. Expect women's football fever to accelerate as we head to the England vs Germany final on Sunday 31st July. Make sure you know how to watch Euro 2022 final live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Euro 2022 free live stream

The BBC has the rights to show the Women's Euro 2022 live stream in the UK, and it's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a UK national using a VPN (more details below).

The action will be shown across BBC One, the BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website, and the BBC iPlayer app which you can view on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

Watch Euro 2022 live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have access to the BBC, you won't be able to use the BBC iPlayer when outside the UK without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for the Women's Euro 2022

Using a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Women's Euro 2022, choose 'UK' to access BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy a free Women's Euro 2022 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN . You could also try NordVPN , which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

USA: Watch Euro 2022 live stream

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show the Women's Euro 2022 live stream in the US, as well as a host of other sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+ , the network's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month, or $12.99 if you opt for the bargain bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+.

Of course, if you're a Brit abroad, you can watch the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN , which offers the free BBC iPlayer live stream from wherever you are.

Australia: Watch Euro 2022 live stream

Optus Sport has the rights to stream the Women's Euro 22 tournament in Australia, from the opening game to the final.

Optus, which also serves up live Premier League 2021/22 matches, costs from AU$14.99 a month.

Don't forget: Brits abroad can watch the Women's Euro 2022 live stream free on the BBC iPlayer using a VPN . Details above.

Buy Women's Euro 2022 tickets

Over 500,000 tickets have already been sold for the Women's Euro 2022.

In response to the record-breaking demand, extra tickets are available to buy from the UEFA website .

Adult tickets start from £10 for the group stage games. All three of England's group matches, plus the final at Wembley, have sold out.

Women's Euro 2022 fixtures & kick-off times

Quarter-finals

July 20 2022, England vs Spain - 8pm BST, Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove

July 21 2022, Germany vs Austria - 8pm BST, Brentford Community Stadium, London

July 22 2022, Sweden vs Belgium - 8pm BST, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh

July 23 2022 - France vs Netherlands - 8pm BST, New York Stadium, Rotherham



Semi-finals

July 26 2022, 8pm BST, Bramall Lane, Sheffield - Winner QF 3 vs Winner QF 1

July 27th 2022, 8pm BST, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - Winner QF 4 vs Winner QF 2



Final

July 31 2022, 5pm, Wembley Stadium, London - Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2

Women's Euro 2022 venues

The Women's Euro 2022 will be split across 10 venues in eight cities:

Brighton & Hove (Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)

(Brighton & Hove Community Stadium) London (Brentford Community Stadium & Wembley Stadium)

(Brentford Community Stadium & Wembley Stadium) Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium)

(Manchester City Academy Stadium) Milton Keynes (Stadium MK)

(Stadium MK) Rotherham (New York Stadium)

(New York Stadium) Sheffield (Bramall Lane)

(Bramall Lane) Southampton (St Mary's Stadium)

(St Mary's Stadium) Trafford (Old Trafford – opening game only)

(Old Trafford – opening game only) Wigan & Leigh (Leigh Sports Village)

Best Women's Euro 2022 teams

SPAIN

FC Barcelona Women have won seven league titles and the UEFA Women's Champions League, so it's no surprise that Spain are hot favourites to make it to the Women's Euro 2022 final.

One to watch: Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas might be 2020/21 UEFA Player of the Year but watch out for 20-year-old Barca starlet Claudia Pina.

SWEDEN

There's plenty of talent in the highest-ranked side on the continent in the official FIFA rankings. The fluid frontline of Stina Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfö and Sofia Jakobsson propelled the Swedes to the gold medal match at the Tokyo Olympics.

One to watch: Chelsea captain Magda Eriksson is considered one of the the best centre-backs in the business.

NETHERLANDS

Reigning champions the Netherlands will fancy their chances of retaining their title. The all-star side features Barcelona hotshot Lieke Martens and Lyon midfielder Danielle van de Donk, plus German-based talents Dominique Janssen and Jill Roord.

One to watch: Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema is one of the most complete forwards in the game. Last year she set the record for most goals scored in a single Olympic women’s tournament.

GERMANY

With a mix of youthful exuberance (Jule Brand) and old hands (captain Alexandra Popp, Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger), Germany has a decent chance of making it to the Women's Euro 2022 final in London.

One to watch: Named Best Young Player at the 2019 World Cup, 22-year-old Giulia Gwinn will be eager to deliver on her promise.

FRANCE

The best players from Lyon and PSG in one team? No wonder France are tipped for a strong Women's Euro 2022 campaign. Allez Les Bleues!

One to watch: Having notched up 108 goals in 113 games for PSG, and 24 in 29 games for France, forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto knows how to strike a ball just right.

ENGLAND

Having made it to the final of the Euros in 2009, England's Lionesses will be hoping to go one better. If they can avoid a slip up against newcomers Northern Ireland, they could find themselves playing Germany in the quarter finals.

One to watch: Man City's Lauren is one of the fastest wingers at the Women's Euro 2022 tournament, giving her the ability to change the course of any game.

Women's Euro 2022 final

The Women's Euro 2022 final will take place at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday 31st July 2022. Tickets have sold out but UK fans can watch every kick live and free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Travelling abroad? Make sure you know how to use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from wherever you are. Scroll up for details.

