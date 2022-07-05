ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 12 Best Lightweight Moisturizers, According to Marie Claire Editors

By Maya Allen
 2 days ago

Beyoncé said it best: "The most valuable tip I’ve learned is always use a skin moisturizer." Yes— always , ladies and gents, is what Queen Bey said. Summer is right around the corner, which means we must welcome sweaty skin with open arms. The thick moisturizers for dry skin you've been relying on all winter will need to take a step back, because the best lightweight moisturizer is about to come through and sweep your skin off its feet.

Why Should I Use a Lightweight Moisturizer?

Listen, skin is complicated and hard as hell to figure out. This may not be the case for you, but if you have oily or acne-prone skin, employing a great lightweight moisturizer could lessen your chances of clogged pores. With warmer weather, dense creams can tend to suffocate your skin and cause even more ailments. "As seasons change, so does your skin" Dr. Audrey Kunin , board certified dermatologist and founder of DERMAdoctor explains. "Increased temperatures and elevated humidity tempt skin to pump out more skin oils. Applying a heavy moisturizer in these conditions creates a perfect storm to smother pores and increase the risk for breakouts." Staying hydrated is a non-negotiable, and being intentional about the moisturizer you're using when the seasons change can keep your glow on a trillion.

Team Marie Claire's beauty team is a tough crowd to please, and we've tried more moisturizers than most because, well, it's our job. So, consider this your beauty-editor approved list of the best lightweight moisturizers we can vouch for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30gPwi_0gVj3pV200 Best Lightweight Moisturizer for Under Makeup

Tatcha The Water Cream

"Tatcha's water-based moisturizer is way more than just a pretty package for your vanity. The formula is infused with Japanese wild rose, which has been long used by geishas to create a flawless canvas for their makeup. I’ve found that the botanical holds true to its claim: One small dollop of this stuff leaves your skin looking absolutely poreless and imparts a dewy, shine-free glow that sits beautifully under foundation. Even though the consistency is pretty creamy, it won’t leave that slick or greasy feeling on your face." — Hana Hong, Former Beauty Assistant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K0Eqt_0gVj3pV200 Best Jelly Lightweight Moisturizer

Clinique Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly

"This clear jelly is the perfect moisturizer for New York City's summer heat. It plays well with other products (i.e. all the sunscreen I have to wear since I'm so pale), and it dries so quickly. You don't get any stickiness or shine after applying with this one either."— Emily Cavanagh , Former Beauty Intern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZnUX_0gVj3pV200 Best Lightweight Moisturizer With SPF

Olay Luminous Whip Active Moisturizer SPF 25

"The Olay Luminous Whip face moisturizer is my go-to product for summer. The lightweight formula makes my skin feel hydrated throughout the day while allowing my skin to breathe. And the SPF protects my face from the harsh summer sun. With just a quick dab of this, I’m set for the day. Bonus: it also smells really good!"— Kathleen Thieme , Former Beauty Intern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JxKLi_0gVj3pV200 Best Splurge-Worthy Lightweight Moisturizer

Sisley Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream

"Behold, the holy grail of hydration. I’ve waxed poetic about this bouncy, intoxicating formula to anyone who will listen, and I stand by my obsession: the creamy texture melts into a gel upon application, and I can feel my skin drink it in. I started using two years ago when my complexion was acting up, and it brought my face’s texture back to normal. And it smells like a Bulgarian rose garden, to boot. I’ve gone through countless jars, and it’s worth every damn dollar. Please bury me with a jar of it so I can use it in the afterlife." — Taylore Glynn , Former Beauty & Health Editor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRgIN_0gVj3pV200 Best Lightweight Moisturizer for Redness

Kiehl’s Serum-Infused Water Cream

"This is the juiciest formula I’ve ever used, and I mean that in the best way. Calendula is a major redness reducer, making this melty option an MVP in the summer months. Forget to reapply SPF? Keep this in your beach bag to quell the burns. Feeling the morning-after punishment of too many Coronas? Store this in the fridge and apply liberally while you wait for your Seamless delivery. And its jelly texture is practically weightless, so you can layer with abandon."—T.G

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KKK89_0gVj3pV200 Best Lightweight Moisturizer for Very Dry Skin

Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb

"I have the driest skin, so I’m wary of lightweight moisturizers, but Belif True Cream Aqua Bomb delivers the goods! The fluffy gel-cream texture is perfect for hot weather because it doesn’t leave a sheen or make my skin feel sweatier, but it still keeps me hydrated for a good six hours, which is a feat.”— Jennifer Goldstein, Former Beauty & Health Director

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39RSaM_0gVj3pV200 Best Lightweight Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Light

"On hot and humid summer days, you won't catch me layering on thick creams—it's a recipe for an oily disaster. That said, I do have pretty dry and easily irritable skin, so I need something that's still going deliver results. For me, that's always going to be this Dr. Sturm cream. It feels totally weightless on the skin, but still delivers hydration and a gorgeous glow. Plus, the purslane is extremely soothing on my rosacea-prone skin." Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VVC9X_0gVj3pV200 Best Lightweight Moisturizer With Hyaluronic Acid

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream

"If hyaluronic acid isn’t a part of your daily skincare routine yet, it should be. The ingredient is key for moisture: it’s a substance found naturally in our skin that holds a thousand times its weight in water to keep it hydrated and plump. Peter Thomas Roth’s version is light as a, well, cloud—so, it’s perfect for sticky summer days. And if you’re prone to eczema or just have sensitive skin like me, the fragrance-free formula won’t irritate at all. Wins all around."—H.H

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rENNZ_0gVj3pV200 Best Cooling Lightweight Moisturizer

Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Replenishing HydraGel Complex

"It’s all about texture for me–and gel reigns supreme when the temperatures go up. This mint green concoction is like sweet nectar from the hydration gods. If you’re a fellow anti-morning person, this feels like a cold refreshing burst on your face and soaks in seamlessly as soon as you apply so you’re happily moisturized all-day long. All that, and it’s oil-free!"—H.H

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5k8g_0gVj3pV200 Best J-Beauty Lightweight Moisturizer

Peach and Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream

"This cream is a literal dream come true for me. When I had the softest, smoothest, and most delicious matcha pudding ever in Kyoto last summer, I said to my family, “Gosh, I wish my face looked like this.” Lo and behold, Peach and Lily heard my prayer. Since I’ve started using this, my face has become just as smooth and soft as the pudding I had in Kyoto. This cream is so incredibly light that it melts instantly into my skin, and its niacinamide-infused formula helps brighten my dark acne marks resulting from frequent sun exposure. In fact, this matcha pudding cream is so perfect for my summertime skin that I’ve already ordered myself a second helping."— Nina Huang , Former Beauty Intern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HmZxL_0gVj3pV200 Best Lightweight Moisturizer for Acne

Peace Out Daily Blemish Repairing Moisturizer

“One of my favorite no-fuss moisturizers is this one from Peace Out (the brand behind the very best pimple patches). I have dry, somewhat sensitive skin, and this one moisturizer has worked in both the winter and summer months for me. I noticed that it also calmed the redness and scaring left from past breakouts, giving my skin a more even texture overall.” — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Writer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZN4Y_0gVj3pV200 Best Lightweight Moisturizer for Combination Skin

Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Moisturizer Pink Grapefruit

"I have combination skin, so I constantly need to stay on top of ensuring that my face well-hydrated without getting too oily. I swear by this option from Neutrogena. Its formula incorporates salicylic acid, so it always keeps my skin matte and acne-free without drying it out." — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer

