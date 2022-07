VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man was presented with $54,000 thanks to Publishers Clearing House. Les Schreiber told KATU that this reward is a long time coming. “I've been playing since 1971 or 72 somewhere around there and entered as many times a day, playing on my phone or the computer, playing the games or whatever,” said Schreiber. “It's always a challenge but the reward, you can’t beat the reward.”

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO