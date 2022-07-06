Jack Astor's GoFundMe Raises Over $9K For Toronto Employee Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver
By Brooke Houghton
Narcity
2 days ago
Jack Astor's Bar & Grill has started a GoFundMe page for their Front Street employee Gregory Girgis who was hit and killed by a drunk driver on July 1. 26-year-old Girgis was walking across the street after his shift at Jack Astor's Bar & Grill when he was tragically struck by...
A young woman in her 20s has died after being lit on fire while riding a TTC bus last month. This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service confirmed to Narcity that the woman has died and that the Homicide Unit has now taken over the investigation.
Who says all heroes wear capes or uniforms? Ontario Provincial Police shared an extraordinary video of a group of men that worked together as hard as they could to save a driver from a burning car, and their "heroic efforts" saved a man's life. This article contains content that may...
Rebecca Ruud allegedly drugged her daughter with the intent to burn her body, and then beat her to death when the girl woke up screaming in July 2017, prosecutors said in opening statements Monday at the mom’s bench trial in Ozark County, Missouri. Ruud, the biological mother of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, gave her daughter crushed hydrocodone, dragged her body to a burn pile on her rural farm and beat her to death with some sort of farm equipment, like a rake, prosecutors alleged. Their allegations are based partially off of accounts from three women imprisoned with Rudd, who claim the mom told them, unprompted, of how she killed her “bratty kid” in detail, prosecutors said. Rudd only had custody of Savannah for a few months before allegedly murdering the child because she wasn’t getting child support payments, which she worried would lead to her losing her farm, prosecutors alleged. Rudd’s lawyer insisted that the only part of the story that was true is Rudd burning Savannah’s body, Law & Crime reports.
THE victims in a horror crash that left five dead, including a three-month-old baby, have been identified, but cops say the probe into the accident will take months. A semi truck plowed into three cars, including one carrying five members of the same family, before coming to a stop on a Colorado interstate.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of the suspect in Monday's deadly mass shooting in Highland Park has been at the center of some police contact for hours on Tuesday, as well as with a SWAT team in the hours after the shooting. A mailbox listed in the name of her...
SIX bodies were found in a hallway this week after a vicious street gang mysteriously killed their own members while incarcerated. Honduras police are investigating the six victims' causes of death after the horror scene was discovered inside a prison early Monday. Prison guards found six inmates belonging to the...
A toddler was run over while drawing chalk on the driveway of his home - leaving him with skull fractures. The three-year-old boy was hit at about 4pm on Sunday after a Mitsubishi Outlander suddenly turned into a living complex in Innaloo, Perth. Mother Amy Slater, 29, was just metres...
A LITTLE boy stabbed FIFTEEN times in a frenzied attack by a stranger is now too scared to go outside. The nine-year-old has also been left tormented by harrowing nightmares from the moment he was stabbed in the face and head in a bloody unprovoked attack in Peterborough last year.
A group of Black Detroit officers say they were denied service at a restaurant because of their race. The alleged incident happened when 11 off-duty officers, who were mostly Black, went to a restaurant in Novi, Michigan after their shift on Monday night. The officers said they waited several minutes...
The 14-year-old boy who died in March after falling from a ride at an amusement park in Florida was nearly 100 pounds over the weight limit of the attraction, according to an autopsy report obtained by CNN. The autopsy conducted by the Orange County Medical Examiner concluded that Tyre Sampson,...
Aiden McCarthy was wandering in the streets of Highland Park, Ill., on July 4, unaware that his parents had both been murdered when a gunman opened fire during a parade, killing seven people and injuring dozens more. Highland Park police eventually scooped up the 2-year-old and took him to the...
A WOMAN has been saved after being held at knifepoint by an alleged rapist when she sent restaurant staff a crucial clue in her Grubhub order, court documents show. A New York café called the cops after the young alleged rape victim sent a chilling note in a breakfast order at 5am ET on Sunday, resulting in the arrest of "rapist" Kemoy Royal.
Two girls, aged 10 and 11, have been charged with attacking a young woman from behind as she walked past a busy city train station. The schoolgirls allegedly punched, kicked and forced a 24-year-old woman to the ground at Adelaide Railway Station about 8.30pm on Thursday. The assault was spotted...
NEW evidence has been found in the strange disappearance of a 19-year-old whose family believes he was kidnapped from a remote location. Dylan Rounds has been missing for two weeks and was last seen in Montello, Nevada, working on the family's farm 60 miles away from his home in Utah.
Two teenagers in a vehicle packed with migrants were apprehended after a high speed chase in Texas on Monday. A 16-year-old boy was driving a stolen Ford F 150 pickup on Texas Highway 97 and refused to stop when he was instructed to do so by U.S. Border Patrol agents and LaSalle County deputies, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said.
A MET Police sergeant has appeared in court accused of raping a woman in the sea while on a stag do. Laurence Knight, 33, is said to have carried out the attack on July 17 last year in Brighton. He was not on duty at the time but has now...
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. An Indigenous teen who was reported missing in May 2021 was found dead in Vancouver, B.C. Noelle O'Soup, who went by Elli, was from Port Coquitlam and Vancouver Police said that her "remains were discovered May 1 inside an apartment building."
An Alabama realtor who was granted a protective order against her husband has been killed by him in a murder-suicide just three weeks after the order was lifted. As WAAY-TV and WAFF-TV reported, the bodies of 40-year-old Martella Tyler and her 43-year-old husband Justin Tyler were found in their Huntsville, Alabama home last week. The couple, who had been married since 2013, were found by firefighters who extinguished the fire set at their residence. Police have since determined Tyler killed his wife, and then took his own life. The specific cause of death for both has yet to be publicly released.
An 11-year-old Indiana boy died from a fireworks injury on the night before the Fourth of July, authorities said. Camrynn Ray McMichael of Mt. Vernon was injured at about 9:42 p.m. and died en route to a hospital, the Indiana State Police said Monday. He was playing with fireworks on...
