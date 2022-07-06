ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Jack Astor's GoFundMe Raises Over $9K For Toronto Employee Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver

By Brooke Houghton
Narcity
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Astor's Bar & Grill has started a GoFundMe page for their Front Street employee Gregory Girgis who was hit and killed by a drunk driver on July 1. 26-year-old Girgis was walking across the street after his shift at Jack Astor's Bar & Grill when he was tragically struck by...

www.narcity.com

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Mom Drugged, Beat, and Burned Her Teen Daughter to Death, Prosecutors Allege

Rebecca Ruud allegedly drugged her daughter with the intent to burn her body, and then beat her to death when the girl woke up screaming in July 2017, prosecutors said in opening statements Monday at the mom’s bench trial in Ozark County, Missouri. Ruud, the biological mother of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, gave her daughter crushed hydrocodone, dragged her body to a burn pile on her rural farm and beat her to death with some sort of farm equipment, like a rake, prosecutors alleged. Their allegations are based partially off of accounts from three women imprisoned with Rudd, who claim the mom told them, unprompted, of how she killed her “bratty kid” in detail, prosecutors said. Rudd only had custody of Savannah for a few months before allegedly murdering the child because she wasn’t getting child support payments, which she worried would lead to her losing her farm, prosecutors alleged. Rudd’s lawyer insisted that the only part of the story that was true is Rudd burning Savannah’s body, Law & Crime reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Driver#Gofundme#Accident#Bar Grill#Front Street#Ctv News#Toronto Police Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
The US Sun

Woman, 24, being held at knifepoint by ‘rapist’ is saved after restaurant staff spot crucial clue in her Grubhub order

A WOMAN has been saved after being held at knifepoint by an alleged rapist when she sent restaurant staff a crucial clue in her Grubhub order, court documents show. A New York café called the cops after the young alleged rape victim sent a chilling note in a breakfast order at 5am ET on Sunday, resulting in the arrest of "rapist" Kemoy Royal.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Mail

Two teenagers, 16 and 17, are caught 'trying to smuggle 16 migrants in Texas' in back of a stolen pickup truck following high-speed chase - just days after 53 died in back of a tractor-trailer

Two teenagers in a vehicle packed with migrants were apprehended after a high speed chase in Texas on Monday. A 16-year-old boy was driving a stolen Ford F 150 pickup on Texas Highway 97 and refused to stop when he was instructed to do so by U.S. Border Patrol agents and LaSalle County deputies, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said.
TEXAS STATE
Narcity

A 14-Year-Old Who Went Missing Over A Year Ago Was Found Dead In Vancouver

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. An Indigenous teen who was reported missing in May 2021 was found dead in Vancouver, B.C. Noelle O'Soup, who went by Elli, was from Port Coquitlam and Vancouver Police said that her "remains were discovered May 1 inside an apartment building."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Woman Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide After Protection Order Was Lifted, GoFundMe Launched for Three Daughters

An Alabama realtor who was granted a protective order against her husband has been killed by him in a murder-suicide just three weeks after the order was lifted. As WAAY-TV and WAFF-TV reported, the bodies of 40-year-old Martella Tyler and her 43-year-old husband Justin Tyler were found in their Huntsville, Alabama home last week. The couple, who had been married since 2013, were found by firefighters who extinguished the fire set at their residence. Police have since determined Tyler killed his wife, and then took his own life. The specific cause of death for both has yet to be publicly released.
goodmorningamerica.com

11-year-old boy dies from fireworks in Indiana

An 11-year-old Indiana boy died from a fireworks injury on the night before the Fourth of July, authorities said. Camrynn Ray McMichael of Mt. Vernon was injured at about 9:42 p.m. and died en route to a hospital, the Indiana State Police said Monday. He was playing with fireworks on...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy