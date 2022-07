Robert J. "Ed" Edwards passed away on July 6, at the age of 97. He was born on July 19, 1924 in Deport, Texas. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 until 1945 during World. War II. He resided in Orange, Texas from 1960 until 2020. He retired from Firestone in Orange, Texas.

