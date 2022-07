SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Now that the Thunderbirds’ historic season has come to an end, the Civic Center parking garage project is getting closer to demolition. Since the 1970s, the Civic Center garage has been a downtown Springfield staple and has provided locals and visitors with convenient parking, but now, a renovation is in the works.

