The GBI has identified the two men killed in shootings at a Toccoa motel as Keith Bernard Tooley, 52, and Chanin Emil Mayfield, 32. Both men were from Toccoa. According to authorities, police officers found Tooley dead when they responded to a report of a person being shot at the Regency Inn on West Currahee Street early Tuesday morning, July 5. Mayfield was shot and killed by police officers after he refused to put down his gun, the GBI says.

TOCCOA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO