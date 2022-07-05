A look at some future Ducks with the Springfield Drifters
SPRINGFIELD — Summer ball has heated up, with current, future and former Ducks playing for various teams around the country. One of the newest teams is the Springfield Drifters, a squad that plays just east of the Willamette River at the sharply furbished Hamlin Sports Complex. The club has already given...
Four-star cornerback Caleb Presley announced live on CBSSportsHQ that he was committing to the Oregon football team, on Tuesday. Presley is the highest ranked recruit out of Washington in the 2023 class. The 6-foot, 180-pound junior from Rainier Beach High School in Washington chose Oregon over Alabama, Michigan State, Texas...
We’re in the midst of the final football-less month of 2022, and as we gear up for the start of the college football season (which comes on August 27th for those teams participating in “Week Zero” contests), we’re continuing our previews of Oregon State’s campaign. Our opponent preview series will begin next week, but first, we analyze the Beavers’ 2022 slate with some help from a reliable predictive tool: ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).
The Pac-12 is pushing up negotiations for its next media rights agreements in the wake of the decision by UCLA and USC to leave for the Big Ten. The Pac-12 announced that its board of directors has authorized negotiations. The conference’s current media rights deal expires in 2024, but the Pac-12 accelerated the timeline for negotiations for the next one with two of its marquee programs headed out the door. UCLA and USC leaving for the Big Ten in 2024 will knock the Pac-12 out of the nation’s second-largest media market.
Team Columbia downed Team Willamette 28-9 at the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl played Saturday, July 2, at Linfield College’s Maxwell Field in McMinnville. The annual contest features chosen players mostly from the 5A & 6A ranks of Oregon’s high schools.
Watch #LiveOnKMTR NBC 16 on Thursday morning for live coverage | Support Kidsports during the Justin Herbert Invitational. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and former Oregon Duck Justin Herbert returns to Eugene to host a golf tournament to benefit Kidsports. The 2nd Annual Justin Herbert Invitational tees off Thursday morning at...
Rainier Beach High School (Washington) cornerback and All-American Bowl selection Caleb Presley accumulated nearly 30 scholarship offers during his recruiting process. But the nation's No. 9 cornerback announced his future home Tuesday, committing to the Oregon Ducks over fellow finalists Alabama, ...
Sprint Car driver Carly Holmes was injured on Monday night during a race at Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Oregon. Her brother Tanner gave an update on her condition on Facebook. Tanner has not provided a new update at the time of the publication. “Thank you to everyone that...
VENETA, Ore. -- For the first time since 2019, the Oregon Country Fair will be held near Veneta with a few changes to adjust to the post-pandemic world. The annual Oregon Country Fair is billed as a celebration of art, music, earth and family. This year will be the first year it has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you want to venture into the Oregon Country Fair in Veneta this weekend, there are a few things you should know before you go. The two most important points: One: you need a ticket *before you arrive. Don’t just drive there without one. OCF marketing director Vanessa Roy says day-of tickets are way easier to come by than in years past.
On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 6:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two commercial motor vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed southbound traffic had slowed to approximately 35 miles per hour when a white International CMV, operated by Theresa Thompson (58) of Albany, rear-ended a Freightliner CMV, operated by Kirpal Singh (50) of Ontario, Canada. Both CMV’s were fully loaded with plywood which spilled onto the Interstate. Thompson was extricated and transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Singh was uninjured. Interstate 5 southbound traffic was detoured for approximately 10 hours. One lane is currently open for southbound traffic. OSP was assisted by Dick’s Towing and ODOT.
In what’s described as a “historic partnership”, the Coquille Tribe and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have agreed to jointly manage a five-county area. The deal follows a push last year by local governments and groups near the Coquille River to help address drastically reduced numbers of salmon. The campaign urged Governor Kate Brown to back the proposal.
---------- Greenwashing occurs when an organization falsely markets itself as more environmentally concerned than it truly is. No better example of company greenwashing can be found than Nike, which has a notorious history of promoting itself as being ethically and environmentally conscious despite leading a humanitarian crisis of poor working conditions and lack of sustainability. Unfortunately, it appears our school may follow in the green-washed path of its favorite donor.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a mysterious BB gun shooting that shattered a car window, Springfield police are investigating the incident to try to bring the perpetrator to justice. According to the Springfield Police Department, the incident occurred just after 4:40 p.m. on July 5 between 60th and 64th Avenue in...
Brian Van Bergen will become Marion County's new elections and recording manager. Brian Van Bergen is Yamhill County's clerk, that much is verifiable fact. How many clerks has the county had since its inception 179 years ago? That's a much tougher question. Regardless, Van Bergen soon will be added to...
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Some Springfield residents say they're concerned to know that a former neighbor who was convicted of killing three people and trying to kill two others in 2015 is moving from Oregon State Hospital to a less secure recovery home in Woodburn. Michael Bryant was found guilty except...
OREGON -- Many communities held celebrations and parades today, but there are still multiple fireworks displays happening this Fourth of July evening. Tonight is the final night of the Eugene Pro Rodeo, and rodeo organizers have planned the largest fireworks display they’ve ever done to close it out. They say they’ve packed four nights worth of fireworks into one evening, and it can be seen at the Oregon Horse Center on Prairie Road after the bull riding at 7:30 p.m.
Nearly 250 pounds of illegal fireworks were turned in over the weekend during a pair of amnesty events in Eugene and Springfield. That represents a 35 percent increase over the amount of fireworks turned in during last year’s amnesty event, when 181 pounds were turned in, according to the Eugene Police Department.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Investigators say they found more guns and firearm parts linked to a convicted felon who they believe was running a large-scale “ghost gun” manufacturing operation in the Springfield area. Andrew Rogers, 38, was arrested on Thursday (June 30) after the Lane County Sheriff’s Office...
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Local veterans in Springfield spent the holiday giving back to the community with their annual chicken fundraiser. Cars from all over town pulled up to the drive-through to receive chicken dinners and sides, all cooked by the Springfield VFW. Customers could get half a chicken for...
