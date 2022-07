Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects in a shooting that happened inside a convenience store and left an innocent bystander shot. On June 30, 2022, at about 12:06 pm, the two suspects seen in the surveillance video inside 3444 E. Illinois Avenue got into an argument. During the fight, the two individuals shot at each other and an innocent bystander was injured. Both suspects left the store, one on foot and the other in a gold SUV, seen in the video.

2 DAYS AGO