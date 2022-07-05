Pistons first-round pick Jaden Ivey focusing on meshing with Cade Cunningham

Jaden Ivey was drafted fifth overall. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

As Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey prepares for his first Summer League experience, he’s already focused on the long-term question of how he’ll blend with new backcourt partner Cade Cunningham, writes Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press. Cunningham may not play much, if at all, in Las Vegas, but he’s on the roster along with all of Detroit’s recent draft picks and he has been participating in practice.

“I’m just trying to learn, most importantly, what (Cunningham) goes to and how I can help benefit his game,” Ivey said. “We’re just there for each other. We’re still a work in progress, still learning. We’re not going to get it on the same day, so it’s going to take some practices to get used to that. I feel like as a team, we’re coming together and we’re trying to build something here. We just have to keep working as partners.”

Ivey possesses the speed and explosiveness to make him a potential game changer on offense. The Pistons want him to take advantage of his athleticism and his 6-9 wingspan to be a difference maker on defense as well.

“In practice, I feel like I’m being really aggressive,” Ivey said. “Just that Pistons mindset, that Bad Boys mindset that you’ve go out there every day and get back on the defensive end. I feel like I’m really improved in that aspect.”

