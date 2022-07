Through all the noise surrounding Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, the assumption has been that all parties are heading toward a breakup. Chris Broussard believes there is a strong possibility that everyone stays put. He says that the Nets realize they hold the leverage in this situation, and because of that, they're asking for the moon in trade talks. Because of this, Broussard thinks the star-studded duo could very well begin the coming season together with the Nets.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO