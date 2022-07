There's still plenty of summer left to take advantage of, and if you're looking for some road trip ideas, here are the top 3 route to take in Texas according to Google Trends. There is so much to do and see in our state that no matter what direction you choose to go, you'll find something to scratch your adventure itch. That said, if you want to road trip on a highly ranked path, this list could be for you.

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO