Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi has stated that he's working with Disney on a new Star Wars film that will expand the lore of the popular space franchise. For a long time, the director has stated that he's in the midst of writing the script for his film, which will revolve around new characters in the series. While he doesn't have a complete script yet, Waititi has looked around Hollywood for some actors, who will be part of his cast. Although, it seems like he has asked the wrong ones.

MOVIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO