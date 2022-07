BEAUMONT — Press release from the city of Beaumont below:. We recently had Corona Environmental Consulting investigate the city’s discolored water calls. While it may look off-putting, discolored water is a common problem around the world. It is NOT hazardous to your health and is simply the presence of naturally occurring minerals like iron and manganese. That said, we are working as hard as we can to mitigate the issue as best we can.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO