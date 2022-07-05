ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Is Starting Pitching Headed In The MLB?

By Eddie Garrison
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MLB season is quickly approaching the halfway point. The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers have been the top teams in each league for the most part of the season. Both teams have had dominating pitching staffs...

ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge joins Barry Bonds with feat no Yankee has ever done before

The New York Yankees absolutely demolished the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, 16-0. In the win, the Yankees hit six home runs from six different players. One of those players was MVP front runner Aaron Judge. Judge took Pirates reliever Manny Banuelos deep for a grand slam in the eighth inning. It was Judge’s 30th home run of the season, leading the major leagues.
MLB
The Associated Press

Hall homers, drives in 2, Phillies take series from Nats

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Darick Hall homered, doubled and drove in two runs, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Thursday. Didi Gregorius added an RBI triple for Philadelphia, which took two of three from last-place Washington and improved to 6-2 against its NL East rival. The Phillies entered third in the division, eight games behind the Mets. “We’re playing well and getting a lot of contributions from a lot of people and that’s big,” interim manager Rob Thomson said. Hall extended Philadelphia’s advantage to 5-2 with two outs in the seventh with a drive off the right-field foul pole. It was Hall’s fourth homer in eight games since being called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take over for injured star Bryce Harper (broken left thumb) as the club’s designated hitter batting in the cleanup spot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

MLB futures: Mets odds won't get any better with Max Scherzer set to return

Good news for New York Mets fans. Superstar and future Hall of Fame pitcher Max Scherzer will return to action Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds. This couldn’t come at a better time for New York with the Atlanta Braves just 3.5 games back in the NL East. They may be in 1st place, but New York is losing steam a bit as the summer heats up. Still, since Scherzer went down on May 18, the Mets managed a 26-15 record in the 41 games.
QUEENS, NY
Sportsnaut

MLB Standings 2022

Before diving into the MLB games today here are the latest MLB standings in 2022. Sportsnaut’s MLB power rankings and
MLB
CBS Boston

Brayan Bello to get another MLB start with Red Sox

BOSTON -- The much-hyped MLB debut of top Red Sox pitching prospect Brayan Bello was a bit underwhelming. The 23-year-old will get another big league shot in short order, though.With Michael Wacha slowly recovering from a case of dead arm, Bello will most likely take the hill again for Boston on Monday night in Tampa Bay.Additionally, Chris Sale is likely to start for Boston in Tampa Bay the following night.Bello, the top-ranked pitcher in the Red Sox' system and the 45th-ranked prospect in all of baseball, made his first MLB start on Wednesday night at Fenway Park against the Rays. He struggled a bit, allowing four runs (all earned) on six hits and four walks over four innings, while striking out a pair of batters.That performance was a ways off from his minor league work this season, where he's gone 10-4 with a 2.33 ERA in 15 appearances across Double-A and Triple-A. But a speed bump or two was to be expected for Bello, who will get his second crack at facing big league hitters next week in St. Petersburg. 
BOSTON, MA
UPI News

Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off

July 7 (UPI) -- Outfielder Mookie Betts smashed a fastball into the dirt and over the pitcher's mound, plating Cody Bellinger with a walk-off single to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow win over the Colorado Rockies. Betts walk-off hit gave the Dodgers a 2-1 win Wednesday at...
LOS ANGELES, CA

