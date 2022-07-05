ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerly, RI

Craft beer, martini, vino?

By Tim Cotter
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago
Perks and Corks in Westerly Friday, June 24, 2022. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Meeting friends after work in Westerly? The toughest decision is picking one spot among the bountiful. Here's three that are worthy:

Remember when craft beer was hip — the day's before White Claw and Tito's were dominant — and everyone was drinking them? The scene has slowed some but, regardless, Malted Barley is still one of the best beer bars in the two-state region.

Among the 37 taps you'll find the locals (Grey Sail from Westerly, Shaidzon from West Kingston) among the sours from Brattleboro, Vt., and Portland, Maine, as well as lagers, IPAs, porters and stouts from across the region and country. Beer's not your thing? How about a Funkin Pumpkin cocktail or the People's Eyebrow?

And if you haven't tried one of the sandwiches because they're on a pretzel, get over it. The caprese, cannellini or bratwurst are all delicious.

If a martini is more to your liking, then call your friends and meet up at Perks & Corks, where they have nearly 50 on the menu. A few examples: The Godfather (Reyko lcelandic Vodka, Frangelico, Grand Marnier, orange twist), French 75 (Damrak Gin, fresh lemon juice, Combier, simple syrup, champagne, lemon twist), Beach Bum (raspberry vodka, orange vodka, coconut rum, pineapple juice, cranberry juice), and Peppermint Pattie (Sobieski Vanilla Vodka, Trader Vic's Chocolate Liquor, Peppermint Schnapps, cream, chocolate).

The menu seems to change a lot at the Bridge Restaurant but one constant is the bar. Sit down, order a glass of wine and watch the Pawcatuck River take your problems and worries down river. On Wednesday, wine by the glass is discounted. Another reason to visit.

Malted Barley, 42 High St., Westerly; 11 a.m.-1 a.m. daily; (401) 315-2184, themaltedbarley@gmail.com.

Perks & Corks, 62 High St., Westerly; opens at 10 am. daily; www.perksandcorks.com.

Bridge Restaurant, 37 Main St., Westerly; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday-Friday; 3-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday;

(401) 348-9700, www.bridge.com.

