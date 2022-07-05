Support for the anti

In my college days, I washed dishes at an Italian restaurant near campus. One night, the prep cook didn't show so I was deputized and trained to be Antipasto Man. From that experience, I consider myself an expert — or at least a big fan — of these plates of meats, cheeses and veggies over a bed of greens. When we order takeout pizza, I always also get the antipasto, too. You can debate the best pizza in Westerly and beyond, but I think I've found the greatest antipasto of them all. The menu at Vetrano's describes its Antipasto Classico Alla Italiana as "Italian deli meat, imported cheese and olives drizzled in a balsamic vinaigrette and gently placed on a bed of greens."

The meats: in addition to the expected Genoa, there's also soupy. The cheeses: fresh mozzarella AND strips of cheddar. The veggies: tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red roasted peppers, carrots, along with the olives. And the whole thing comes with garlic bread made from their pizza dough.

Vetrano's Restaurant, 130 Granite St., Westerly; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, except on Friday and Saturday when closing is at 10; (401) 348-5050; www.vetranosrestaurant.com