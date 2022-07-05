ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

No Travel Advised in City of Sioux Falls, Power Lines Down, Flash Flooding

By Andy
Hot 104.7
Hot 104.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The City of Sioux Falls is advising no travel in Sioux Falls as the severe thunderstorm has caused damage to power lines all over the city. As...

hot1047.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsfltv.com

Severe weather causes sky to turn green in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The sky in one South Dakota city turned an ominous color earlier this week. On Tuesday, Sioux Falls residents saw it turn green just before severe weather moved in. The National Weather Service said a derecho swept through much of the state, with winds reaching...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Traffic
ktwb.com

Traffic blocked for miles on I-90 from semi after storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A disabled semi-tractor trailer was clogging traffic for miles in the westbound lane of Interstate 90 near exit 383 late Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle was back on its wheels but traffic was nonetheless backed up. (Sara Hyser, KELO.com News, contributed this report.)
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls announces storm debris drop-off site locations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In response to Tuesday’s storm, the City of Sioux Falls and Mueller Pallets will offer storm debris drop-off sites to assist people with clean-up efforts. The drop-off site located at 100 North Lyon Boulevard, behind Taco Bell, is open daily from 8...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says always Close before you Doze.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue wants you to know that when you close your bedroom door before going to sleep, you increase your chances of survival should a fire start in your home. The Fire Safety Research Institute researchers found that closed-door rooms during a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
AccuWeather

South Dakota skies go green amid severe storms

As millions of residents found themselves in the path of severe storms Tuesday, one state in particular received a colorful concoction in the skies as rain and hail fell. Storms passed through South Dakota during the Tuesday afternoon hours, leaving behind considerable rainfall, hail and wind reports. The most unique portion of the severe weather came in its particular hue, eschewing the typical gloomy grey skies for a green shade more in common with night vision goggles than daytime thunderstorms. The hue covered the South Dakota hub of Sioux Falls throughout the late afternoon hours.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Parking Lots#Sioux Falls Metro
KELOLAND TV

Monster bunny roams Sioux Falls neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether you live in the country or in town we all have seen cute little bunnies roaming around, but in one Sioux falls neighborhood, cute is not the word that comes to mind. It looks like something out of a movie. This poor Cottontail’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cleanup begins at McKennan Park after storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are busy cleaning up downed branches and trees in just about every park in Sioux Falls. That’s a lot of debris when you consider the city has 80 parks. You could hear the buzz of chainsaws all over town. McKennan Park may...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Multiple Road Closures Impacting Sioux Falls Traffic

Road Closed signs are going up all over Sioux Falls as construction season continues. No fewer than five different streets are impacted in this phase. North Sycamore Avenue is closed between Benson Road and Producer Lane to allow crews to complete road improvements. The project is to be completed by...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
dakotafreepress.com

Knife River Offers $65M to Turn Fairgrounds into Quarry; Why Not Move Sioux Empire Fair to Wholestone Farms Slaughterhouse Site?

Knife River, a subsidiary of utilities and construction conglomerate MDU Resources, which in 2018 bought Sioux Falls-based concrete/gravel/asphalt producer Sweetman Construction Company, which operated as Concrete Materials Company, which finally got around to changing its name in April, wants to buy the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds that its Sioux Falls digs surround and dig for gravel.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ktwb.com

Weather Round 2 coming?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While the National Weather Service has not issued any severe thunderstorm watches or warnings–yet–for Wednesday, that is a possibility later in the day. They have issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for much of the KELO Radio listening area:. “Although risk is low,...
dakotanewsnow.com

Thousands still without power in South Dakota morning after derecho

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE, 4 p.m. Wednesday: Power has been restored to most, though thousands still remain without electricity a full day after a derecho struck eastern South Dakota. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, over 2,000 customers were still without power, mostly Xcel Energy customers in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN 99.1

Where is The Tallest Sculpture In South Dakota?

There are many sculptures and statues throughout South Dakota. A lot of them can actually be found in downtown Sioux Falls thanks to the world-renowned Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. One of the most well-known pieces from the walk, the Arc of Dreams, has a permanent home in Sioux Falls. It's the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Oldest Home 4-Sale In Sioux Falls South Dakota Has Extraordinary Interior Design

Of all the homes listed in the Sioux Falls market for sale have you ever thought about owning an older property in an established neighborhood?. With Sioux Falls continuing to grow, agents in the real estate field have been pulled in every direction by clients who are scrambling for a place to live. And, when the right place comes along many times the bidding war begins. Yes, it is definitely a seller's market.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy