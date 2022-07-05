Yesterdays San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Exclusives [UPDATE July 5]
Yesterdays have quickly become one of the best booths at San Diego Comic-Con — even in years when that booth was virtual. Their SDCC heart pins are always a fan-favorite, and we love how they embrace a variety of fandoms over the years, from Misfits to Our Flag Means Death to...
You’ve been wondering — we know because you’ve asked us approximately one million times — but we can now say that yes, the Online Exclusives Portal is returning for San Diego Comic-Con 2022. This is the online lottery system where you’ll sign up for things you’re...
Gentle Giant has been known for having some of the finest crafted San Diego Comic-Con exclusives each year — serving up quality pieces that are filled with nostalgia (and typically more than a few Star Wars offerings). This year, they’ll be at Booth #2607. Here’s a look at...
LEGO, Hasbro, and story artist Dan Veesenmeyer is returning to San Diego Comic-Con this year, where you can find him at Artists Alley #DD-19. While Veesenmeyer is likely best known now for his work on LEGO, he got his start in part as a storyboard artist on X-Men: The Animated Series.
Experience Level Entertainment (XLE), the team also behind this year’s Love & Thunder kickoff party, will be hosting another party this year after all. You can step into the wonderfully zany world of Tim Burton with this themed Burton Bash: A Party For the Recently Deceased, on Friday, July 22 at the Sugar Factory (701 Fifth Ave), brought to you by Legends Makeup Academy.
Potchak will be offering sketches, commissions, and sketch covers, and you can contact him via Instagram to sign up. Wytch will also be offering sketches and commissions, and you can also order via Instagram. Klaus will be at the booth each day likely from 11am, signing, sketching, taking commissions, and...
Fugitive Toys is back and they’re bringing more cute but scary ghosts and more as SDCC exclusives, at Booth #601. There’s something strange in the neighborhood… but Tiny Ghosts have it under control! Fugitive Toys unveiled their first San Diego Comic-Con exclusive, a 3-pack of Tiny Ghost pins by Reis O’Brien. Each pin is numbered, and a LE of 100. The Slimer-esque pin even glows in the dark.
Everyone’s favorite furry samurai returns to San Diego Comic-Con!. Stan Sakai will have Usagi Yojimbo #29 convention exclusive at Booth #4906. This black and white virgin variant is limited to just 500. You can choose between a no signature ($40), a signature ($60), and signature + remark ($80). Good...
Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore, San Diego’s premiere bookstore, has announced a blockbuster slate of signings to honor the return of San Diego Comic-Con With dozens of author signings, there is sure to be something for every book lover in attendance. All signings will take place in the Sails Pavilion Autograph Area.
With changes to the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con floor, we opted to adapt and add this new video that looks more closely at the offerings of the floor. While we touched on the layout in the last video guide, this time we take a deeper dive into some specifics. We hope this video guide will help you maximize your fun. Follow along with us as we take a look at it all:
Shout! Factory are returning to San Diego Comic-Con, where they’ll be at Booth #4118 all week to celebrate. They’ll have an exclusive 10th anniversary ParaNorman button and the chance to see a variety of original production puppets from the film all week, courtesy of LAIKA Studios. They’re also...
Every week from now until San Diego Comic-Con, we’re celebrating you: our readers! So let’s meet this week’s Attendee of the Week:. The very first The Walking Dead panel. It was in this tiny room with a lot of letters on a Thursday or Friday AM. I was actually there for the first panel of the day which was remake of Hawaii Five-O (still not sure why they were there), buuuuuut they were giving away shirts in the old 70’s style that said “I got Lei’d at Comic Con”. I was NOT leaving without it that year. So I am sitting in the audience next to some guy (my friends were NOT getting out of bed that early for a t-shirt). The guy next to me says, “So are you here for the walking dead ?” Me: “No a t-shirt, what’s The Walking Dead?” He gives the perfect description, “It’s like what happens after the credits roll in a zombie movie,” and thus was born a very long love affair with TWD. Oh and I got groped by a zombie in the audience and it WAS GREAT. Plus little did I know the dude from Boondock Saints was in it and he hung around after and took pics because we “saints” fans were pretty vocal.
Let’s get the big news out of the way here: The souvenir book this year will not be a physical book, but rather a downloadable PDF. CCI has mentioned that you’ll be picking up “books” in the Sails Pavilion along with your WB bag and lanyard, so that likely refers to the Quick Guide and Events Guide only, but there’s nothing official on that.
Since 2012 Tee Turtles has been producing cute and funny pop culture t-shirts. They have evolved into licensed designs, games (Unstable Unicorns) and plush but continue to make us collectively go “Awwwww” when we see their shirts. This year for San Diego Comic-Con you’ll be able to find...
Funko Fundays – the celebration for fans of all things Funko – is returning to San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, July 22 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, with a blacklight theme for this year. Tickets for the event are $150, and will go on sale at...
Fantagraphics is heading back to San Diego Comic-Con Booth #1721, where you’ll find Love and Rockets creators and CCI Special Guests Gilbert and Jaime Hernandez, as well as CCI Special Guest Ezra Claytan Daniels doing signings. You’ll also find Miranda Tacchia, Anders Nilsen, Robert Williams, Charles Glaubitz, Trina Robbins,...
Here we are again! We are less than two weeks to go until the King of Cons opening its doors once again and we are pumped to be covering it once again. With San Diego Comic-Con seemingly right around the corner, it was time for us to go back on-site and look at some of the nuances that maximize the fun at the show.
San Diego Comic-Con is just a few short days away, and you can just feel it in the air. Hotels in the Gaslamp are already getting “dressed up” for the convention, anticipating the arrival of Comic-Con attendees. Parks and Cons is on the ground, getting a look. The...
Welcome to a special episode of the 2022 season of SDConCast, the official podcast of the San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog. This week is Part One of our “Breaking Down the SDCC Schedule” podcasts. Join the team as we look at what’s scheduled for the main panel rooms on Preview Night, Thursday, and Friday; give insight and analysis on room flow and when to line up; and give our dark horse picks you can use as your back-up choices – or even your main one!
