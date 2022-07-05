Yesterdays San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Exclusives [UPDATE July 5]

Every week from now until San Diego Comic-Con, we’re celebrating you: our readers! So let’s meet this week’s Attendee of the Week:. The very first The Walking Dead panel. It was in this tiny room with a lot of letters on a Thursday or Friday AM. I was actually there for the first panel of the day which was remake of Hawaii Five-O (still not sure why they were there), buuuuuut they were giving away shirts in the old 70’s style that said “I got Lei’d at Comic Con”. I was NOT leaving without it that year. So I am sitting in the audience next to some guy (my friends were NOT getting out of bed that early for a t-shirt). The guy next to me says, “So are you here for the walking dead ?” Me: “No a t-shirt, what’s The Walking Dead?” He gives the perfect description, “It’s like what happens after the credits roll in a zombie movie,” and thus was born a very long love affair with TWD. Oh and I got groped by a zombie in the audience and it WAS GREAT. Plus little did I know the dude from Boondock Saints was in it and he hung around after and took pics because we “saints” fans were pretty vocal.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO