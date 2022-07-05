ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London Township, MN

Carrie Underwood Shares ‘Moment of Magic’ On Stage With Guns N’ Roses in London [Watch]

By Sterling Whitaker
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Carrie Underwood surprised Guns N' Roses fans in London on Friday night (July 1), taking the stage in an unannounced appearance with the classic hard rock band for what she called "a moment of magic." The country superstar previously shared the stage with Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose...

quickcountry.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London Township, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Axl Rose
Daily Beast

Manny Charlton, Guitarist Who Produced Early Guns N’ Roses Demos, Dead at 80

Manny Charlton, a founding member of the legendary Scottish rock band Nazareth, has died. The guitarist’s death was announced by his grandson, who posted to Facebook the caption “RIP Grandad” without sharing details. The news was confirmed by Nazareth bassist Peter Agnew, who founded Nazareth alongside Charlton, singer Dan McCafferty, and drummer Darrell Sweet in 1968. “When Manny joined, he was the first guy to suggest writing songs of our own,” Agnew told Classic Rock magazine. “We’d never even thought of it ’til then, because they employed you as a human jukebox.” Charlton played on 17 of Nazareth’s albums, shredding charting songs like the rock ballad “Love Hurts” and Everly Brothers cover “Hair of the Dog” before departing for a solo career in 1990, but not before he produced some of Guns N’ Roses’ earliest demos at Axl Rose’s behest. The tracks he oversaw would eventually become the band’s debut album, Appetite for Destruction.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Guns N’ Roses Pulls Plug on Show Over Illness

On Monday (July 4th), legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses announced that it had to pull the plug on their show in Glasgow due to an illness situation. In an Instagram post, Guns N’ Roses revealed, “Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow [Tuesday] 5-July-2022.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Guns N Roses#Gnr
Q 105.7

Keith Richards Hated Rolling Stones’ ‘Satisfaction’ at First

Mick Jagger said Keith Richards was not a fan of the Rolling Stones classic "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" when they first penned the chart-topping tune. Released in 1965, "Satisfaction" became the band's first U.S. No. 1 hit and has become regarded as a rock standard, particularly because of Richards' driving riff. But after the band recorded the song, Richards disagreed with manager and producer Andrew Loog Oldham's assessment of its potential.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Watch Alanis Morissette’s emotional tribute to Taylor Hawkins at London concert

Alanis Morissette paid an emotional tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her London O2 concert this week. Currently on her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour, the iconic singer-songwriter took a moment at the first of two shows at the London arena to remember her former bandmate.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Vernon Winfrey Dies: Father Of Oprah Winfrey Was 89

Click here to read the full article. Vernon Winfrey, the father of media mogul Oprah Winfrey, died Friday in Nashville, Tenn. at 89. No details on the cause were revealed. Oprah Winfrey confirmed the death with an Instagram post. “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath,”Oprah Winfrey wrote. “We could feel peace enter the room at his passing.” Oprah surprised her father by throwing him a surprise barbeque in Nashville on the Fourth of July. The event, called “Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day,” included a barber chair...
NASHVILLE, TN
Q 105.7

Top 10 Songs Motley Crue Has Not Played on the 2022 Stadium Tour

There's no way to fit over 40 years of Motley Crue music into a 90-minute show. But that's exactly the challenge the band faced when coming up with the set list for their 2022 Stadium Tour, which finds them switching headline spots every night with Def Leppard on a bill that also includes Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Classless Act.
MUSIC
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy